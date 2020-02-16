Global  

Heads Up! Claiming These Tax Credits Could Mean a Delay on Your Refund

Heads Up! Claiming These Tax Credits Could Mean a Delay on Your Refund

Heads Up! Claiming These Tax Credits Could Mean a Delay on Your Refund

If you’re claiming tax credits on your return this year, you could face a delay for your refund check.

Pennygem’s Justin Kircher tells you why.
