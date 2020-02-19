Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn Preview ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 5 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:36s - Published Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn Preview ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 5 While chatting with ET Canada, co-stars Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn and Jonathan Banks tease season 5 of their hit “Breaking Bad” spin-off series, “Better Call Saul”, saying it’s going to be bigger and better than ever.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Bob Odenkirk still has hope for Saul Goodman in penultimate season Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk reflects on playing Breaking Bad's bad guy Saul Goodman and his...

Sydney Morning Herald - Published 5 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this 1ive1ove1earn RT @ETCanada: Watch: @mrbobodenkirk, @rheaseehorn tease #BetterCallSaul season 5 https://t.co/lDW9knpWQz 2 days ago ET Canada Watch: @mrbobodenkirk, @rheaseehorn tease #BetterCallSaul season 5 https://t.co/lDW9knpWQz 2 days ago