Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > John Krasinski would 'love' an Office reunion

John Krasinski would 'love' an Office reunion

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:10s - Published < > Embed
John Krasinski would 'love' an Office reunion

John Krasinski would 'love' an Office reunion

John Krasinski would 'love' an Office reunion He starred as Jim Halpert on the NBC sitcom, and has admitted he'd relish the opportunity to reprise the role, describing the show as the "most important experience" of his career.

John told Esquire magazine: Meanwhile, his wife Emily Blunt recently admitted she was "gobsmacked" by the response to 'A Quiet Place', and was shocked by the popularity of the film and how much conversation it sparked.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

John Krasinski Says He'd Be Down for an Office Reunion, So It Is Time

Yes hello, NBC? Peacock? It's time. In a new profile in Esquire, John Krasinski has said that he's...
E! Online - Published

John Krasinski Would Absolutely Say Yes to an 'Office' Reunion

John Krasinski played the beloved character Jim Halpert for nine seasons on the hit television series...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

BpopeTV

Brandon Pope TV John Krasinski once again fuels 'The Office' reunion rumors: 'I would absolutely love to do it' https://t.co/atw0gVn35o 1 hour ago

Mystery_Girl14

✨Laura Fernandez ✨ RT @usweekly: John Krasinski would "absolutely love" to do a reunion of #TheOffice. 😱 Would you watch? https://t.co/4eqv6bZM0X 1 hour ago

Getreallux

Getrealluxury John Krasinski says he would 'absolutely' love to do a reunion for The Office https://t.co/1AHlJ6419j via @Herdotie 2 hours ago

newsplusirl

newsplusirl John Krasinski says he would 'absolutely' love to do a reunion for The Office https://t.co/yqPx6ctSAN via @Herdotie 2 hours ago

usweekly

Us Weekly John Krasinski would "absolutely love" to do a reunion of #TheOffice. 😱 Would you watch? https://t.co/4eqv6bZM0X 2 hours ago

GreenwichTime

Greenwich Time John Krasinski says why he would 'absolutely love to do' a reunion of 'The Office' https://t.co/0jSuTJpqSd 2 hours ago

yasmini25480014

yasmin iqbal RT @EW: John Krasinski once again fuels The Office reunion rumors: 'I would absolutely love to do it' https://t.co/jEfEwxP7A4 3 hours ago

Jerry_210

ＪΞ Γ Γ Џ RT @mySA: John Krasinski says why he would 'absolutely love to do' a reunion of 'The Office' https://t.co/mYK2EogbM4 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.