Gwyneth Paltrow hosts make-up free Goop party
Gwyneth Paltrow hosts make-up free Goop party She hosted a wellness summit in which she asked her famous friends to arrive barefaced so they could enjoy her GOOPGLOW beauty products.
Gwyneth shared snapshots of the bash on Instagram: Guests included Demi Moore and her daughter Rumer Willis, and they all arrived at the event and were gifted a three-piece GOOPGLOW starter kit.
Attendees then dined on an antioxidant-boosting menu, with dishes including salmon steak with kale.
Meanwhile, Gwyneth recently slammed negative comments about her Goop brand.
She said: