Gwyneth Paltrow hosts make-up free Goop party

Gwyneth Paltrow hosts make-up free Goop party She hosted a wellness summit in which she asked her famous friends to arrive barefaced so they could enjoy her GOOPGLOW beauty products.

Gwyneth shared snapshots of the bash on Instagram: Guests included Demi Moore and her daughter Rumer Willis, and they all arrived at the event and were gifted a three-piece GOOPGLOW starter kit.

Attendees then dined on an antioxidant-boosting menu, with dishes including salmon steak with kale.

Meanwhile, Gwyneth recently slammed negative comments about her Goop brand.

She said:
