Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump Slams 'Parasite' Best Picture Win, Calls Brad Pitt a "Little Wise Guy" During Colorado Rally Rant | THR News

Trump Slams 'Parasite' Best Picture Win, Calls Brad Pitt a "Little Wise Guy" During Colorado Rally Rant | THR News

Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 01:47s - Published < > Embed
Trump Slams 'Parasite' Best Picture Win, Calls Brad Pitt a 'Little Wise Guy' During Colorado Rally Rant | THR News

Trump Slams 'Parasite' Best Picture Win, Calls Brad Pitt a "Little Wise Guy" During Colorado Rally Rant | THR News

During a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, President Trump criticized the Oscar-winning Korean film 'Parasite' and took aim at Brad Pitt during a speech that targeted recent events in pop culture.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Parasite' Distributor Savagely Claps Back at Trump for Criticizing Its Oscars Win: 'He Can't Read'

President Donald Trump says during a campaign rally that this year's Academy Awards was 'bad' because...
AceShowbiz - Published

Trump Lashes Out at Parasite Movie for Winning Best Picture Oscar, Calls Brad Pitt ‘Little Wise Guy’


RIA Nov. - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Donald Trump Mad About 'Parasite' Oscar Wins [Video]Donald Trump Mad About 'Parasite' Oscar Wins

Donald Trump is upset South Korean film "Parasite" won Best Picture at the 2020 Oscars instead of American-made movies like "Gone With The Wind". Plus, he mocks Brad Pitt by calling him a "little wise..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 00:52Published

Donald Trump Slams Oscar-Winning South Korean Film Parasite [Video]Donald Trump Slams Oscar-Winning South Korean Film Parasite

At a rally in Colorado Springs, Donald Trump launched into a bizarre rant against this year’s Oscar-winning film Parasite for its South Korean roots.

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.