Selena Gomez Releases New Song 'Feel Me' Gomez dropped the surprise bonus track to her album, 'Rare,' on Friday.

The pop star has been teasing her fans about "Feel Me" since 2016.

Selena Gomez, via Twitter The song appears to be about a former lover, and Gomez says that she was an honest and faithful partner.

'Rare' was released on January 10, 2020.

The album debuted on top of the 'Billboard' 200, Gomez's third consecutive No.

1 album.

The single, "Lose You to Love Me," about her relationship with Justin Bieber, landed at No.

1 on the 'Billboard' Hot 100.
