Making Brett Kissel’s ‘Island Of Bryan’ Music Video

When Brett Kissel was looking for a gorgeous location for his music video “Drink About Me”, Bryan and Sarah Baeumler invited the Canadian country star to their “Island Of Bryan” tropical hideaway.

ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante is in the Bahamas at their Caerula Mar Club to get the backstory of how the music video came to be.

Tune in to the season 2 premiere of “Island of Bryan” Sunday, Feb.

23 at 10 p.m.

ET/PT on HGTV Canada.
