Jason Momoa Channels Ozzy Osbourne in 'Scary Little Green Men' Teaser | Billboard News
Video Credit: Billboard News - Duration: 01:12s - Published < > Embed
Jason Momoa Channels Ozzy Osbourne in 'Scary Little Green Men' Teaser | Billboard News
Just in case you didn’t think Jason Momoa had serious acting range, check out how perfectly he channels Ozzy Osbourne in the clip for song "Scary Little Green Men" from the metal icon's 'Ordinary Man' album.
Juice WRLD's family breaks silence after his tragic death, Ariana Grande and BTS run into each other at Grammy rehearsals and the Grammy’s announce who is presenting at the ceremony. Here are the top..