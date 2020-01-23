Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jason Momoa Channels Ozzy Osbourne in 'Scary Little Green Men' Teaser | Billboard News

Jason Momoa Channels Ozzy Osbourne in 'Scary Little Green Men' Teaser | Billboard News

Video Credit: Billboard News - Duration: 01:12s - Published < > Embed
Jason Momoa Channels Ozzy Osbourne in 'Scary Little Green Men' Teaser | Billboard News

Jason Momoa Channels Ozzy Osbourne in 'Scary Little Green Men' Teaser | Billboard News

Just in case you didn’t think Jason Momoa had serious acting range, check out how perfectly he channels Ozzy Osbourne in the clip for song "Scary Little Green Men" from the metal icon's 'Ordinary Man' album.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Jason Momoa Gets Swept Up in a Blizzard of Ozz(y) in 'Scary Little Green Men' Teaser: Watch

Just in case you didn't think Aquaman star Jason Momoa had serious acting range, check out how he...
Billboard.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @billboard: Watch how #JasonMomoa perfectly channels @OzzyOsbourne in the teaser clip for the song #ScaryLittleGreenMen https://t.co/POe… 1 minute ago

rock101fm

Rock 101 Jason Momoa Channels His Inner Ozzy Osborne For Music Video https://t.co/Z4TJm6RDYZ 1 hour ago

MazOfRadio

Dan Maz Jason Momoa as Ozzy?! Yup, I think that might happen after seeing him in this teaser for the prince of darkness' ne… https://t.co/1h1fkjj0i7 1 hour ago

RiverCountry949

River Country Jason Momoa in Ozzy attire in teaser for song off Osbourne's new solo album is just awesome https://t.co/Fc23YIHlb4 2 hours ago

musicmaintenant

Mix Montréal billboard: Watch how #JasonMomoa perfectly channels OzzyOsbourne in the teaser clip for the song… https://t.co/rLzcmGvlce 3 hours ago

billboard

billboard Watch how #JasonMomoa perfectly channels @OzzyOsbourne in the teaser clip for the song #ScaryLittleGreenMen https://t.co/POeUbYs1fO 3 hours ago

rock929ROCKS

ROCK 92.9 Khal Drogo channels his inner Prince of Darkness. https://t.co/7E0dQ07PdX 3 hours ago

Juanmander_

JOTAEM RT @ClassicRockMag: Games Of Thrones star Jason Momoa channels his inner @OzzyOsbourne in teaser for new song Scary Little Green Man https:… 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Juice WRLD's Family Speaks Out, BTS Runs Into This Pop Star & Grammy Presenters Added | Billboard News [Video]Juice WRLD's Family Speaks Out, BTS Runs Into This Pop Star & Grammy Presenters Added | Billboard News

Juice WRLD's family breaks silence after his tragic death, Ariana Grande and BTS run into each other at Grammy rehearsals and the Grammy’s announce who is presenting at the ceremony. Here are the top..

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 03:31Published

Dua Lipa, Billy Porter & More Added as 2020 Grammy Awards Presenters | Billboard News [Video]Dua Lipa, Billy Porter & More Added as 2020 Grammy Awards Presenters | Billboard News

Dua Lipa, Billy Porter & More Added as 2020 Grammy Awards Presenters | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.