Credit Card Fraud

Cpd's property crimes unit investigating three attempted thefts from businesses selling trailers and atvs.

Investigators say the suspect makes the buys over the phone using a fake name and stolen credit card information.

The suspect then drives to the store to pick up the property.

Cpd is actively trying to identify the people who are doing this.

If this is activity you've experienced at your business, contact the chattanooga police department's property crimes unit.

