Credit Card Fraud

Chattanooga Police are investigating a case where someone is using stolen credit cards to buy trailers and atv's over the phone.
Chattanooga police department has a warning for consumers today..... news 12's robyn estabrook joins us live with the details.

Cpd's property crimes unit investigating three attempted thefts from businesses selling trailers and atvs.

Investigators say the suspect makes the buys over the phone using a fake name and stolen credit card information.

The suspect then drives to the store to pick up the property.

Cpd is actively trying to identify the people who are doing this.

If this is activity you've experienced at your business, contact the chattanooga police department's property crimes unit.

Live in the chattanooga, robyn estabrook, news 12 now.

