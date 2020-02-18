Global  

Prince Charles visits flooded Welsh town

Prince Charles visits flooded Welsh town

Prince Charles visits flooded Welsh town

The Prince of Wales has visited residents and businesses in Pontypridd affected by the recent flooding caused by Storm Dennis.
