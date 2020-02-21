Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Magnitude-3.5 Earthquake Strikes Castaic

Magnitude-3.5 Earthquake Strikes Castaic

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:13s - Published < > Embed
Magnitude-3.5 Earthquake Strikes CastaicThere were no reports of damage or injuries. Amy Johnson reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

alaturkanews

Alaturka News Magnitude-3.5 Earthquake Strikes Castaic https://t.co/ie0OlRUPxH https://t.co/3m5gNNz53y 13 minutes ago

WatchOurCity

WatchOurCity.com 3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Castaic, No Immediate Reports Of Damage, Injuries #Castaic #Earthquake https://t.co/HdyrUPxN8L 2 hours ago

GLOBALDJMRCEE

GLOBAL D.J. MR.CEE RT @FOXLA: DID YOU FEEL IT? 3.5-magnitude earthquake strikes near #Castaic https://t.co/AdJJOsdu7A 2 hours ago

FOXLA

FOX 11 Los Angeles DID YOU FEEL IT? 3.5-magnitude earthquake strikes near #Castaic https://t.co/AdJJOsdu7A 7 hours ago

MaryStringini

Mary Stringini DID YOU FEEL IT? 3.5-magnitude earthquake strikes near #Castaic https://t.co/naZXHvh8Ft 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.