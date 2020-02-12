Global  

Britons gearing up for quarantine on return from coronavirus-hit cruise ship

A repatriation flight expected to contain 35 passengers who spent more than two weeks trapped on a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship in Japan is set to depart for the UK within hours.

Britons who have spent more than two weeks quarantined on the Diamond Princess are gearing up for their evacuation home this weekend.
Recent related news from verified sources

Alert: Passengers stuck for two weeks on cruise ship in Japan begin to leave after virus quarantine ends

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Passengers stuck for two weeks on cruise ship in Japan begin to leave after...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •SBS


Japan cruise ship coronavirus cases climb to 175, including quarantine officer

Another 39 people have tested positive for the coronavirus on the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise...
Reuters - Published


