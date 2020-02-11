Global  

DINO DNA! Be the hero at the Jurassic Escape Room in Arizona

DINO DNA! Be the hero at the Jurassic Escape Room in Arizona - ABC15 Digital

DINO DNA! Be the hero at the Jurassic Escape Room in Arizona - ABC15 Digital

To make the game as real as possible, they brought in "life-sized" dinosaurs and fake smells to make it smell like a stable.

ABC15's Kari Steele has the story.
