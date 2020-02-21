Gold and Black LIVE February 21 Segment 1: Alan Karpick, Bruce Parkinson, and Mike Steele



Tweets about this Andy Igel RT @AlanKarpick: Looking forward to having Hall of Famer Bruce Parkinson as our special guest on Gold and Black LIVE. #Purdue's all-time as… 40 minutes ago WLFI News 18 LIVE STREAM EVENT 2 p.m.: Gold and Black LIVE February 21 with guest Bruce Parkinson https://t.co/NJgA6sGSvE 5 hours ago Alan Karpick Looking forward to having Hall of Famer Bruce Parkinson as our special guest on Gold and Black LIVE. #Purdue's all-… https://t.co/a8vYXsQv8q 5 hours ago WLFI News 18 Join us at a special time for Gold and Black LIVE February 14 with guests Tony Ersland and Cathy Wright-Eger. The s… https://t.co/IjPTGUwp7I 1 week ago