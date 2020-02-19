Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ben Affleck Opens Up About Dating Life Post-Divorce

Ben Affleck Opens Up About Dating Life Post-Divorce

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:25s - Published < > Embed
Ben Affleck Opens Up About Dating Life Post-Divorce

Ben Affleck Opens Up About Dating Life Post-Divorce

Ben Affleck is opening up about his dating life post-divorce from Jennifer Garner, telling Diane Sawyer on “Good Morning America” that he’s no longer on dating apps, but that he hopes to be in a committed relationship once again someday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ben Affleck Sets the Record Straight About His Dating Life and Those Raya Rumors

Ben Affleck is single, but he's not on any dating apps. The Oscar winner, who is rumored to have been...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz


Ben Affleck Reveals Whether He's on Dating Apps & His Relationship Status

Ben Affleck is talking about his dating life. The 47-year-old actor spoke out in an interview with...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ETCanada

ET Canada Watch: "I'm not on any websites," - #BenAffleck opens up about his dating life post-divorce from #JenniferGarner https://t.co/0vYNnsEtSL 17 minutes ago

WatsupAmericas

WatsupAmericas #Canada: Ben Affleck Opens Up About Dating Life Post-Divorce https://t.co/ht71n14iip 45 minutes ago

WatsupAmericas

WatsupAmericas #Canada: Ben Affleck Opens Up About Dating Life Post-Divorce https://t.co/2JOq282fWm 45 minutes ago

TracyYerden

Tracy Yerden Ben Affleck Opens Up About Dating, Jennifer Garner, J.Lo and Past 'Mistakes' https://t.co/ET8a3pQFxv via @TooFab 3 hours ago

GhuganautEnt

Ghuganaut Ent In White Folks News: Ben Affleck Opens Up About Alcoholism Ruining His Marriage, Denies Dating App Rumors [Video]… https://t.co/lwer38D5Dn 4 hours ago

bicoastalsexy

BiCoastal Sexy In White Folks News: Ben Affleck Opens Up About Alcoholism Ruining His Marriage, Denies Dating App Rumors [Video]… https://t.co/NUEwOBvywi 5 hours ago

arsonvictim

Y.R. Perry In White Folks News: Ben Affleck Opens Up About Alcoholism Ruining His Marriage, Denies Dating App Rumors [Video]… https://t.co/AFlxMOTZSZ 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ben Affleck Regrets Divorce From Jennifer Garner [Video]Ben Affleck Regrets Divorce From Jennifer Garner

In a bombshell new interview with the ‘New York Times’, Ben Affleck admits that the biggest regret in his life is his divorce from Jennifer Garner. Plus, he gets candid about his battle with..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:01Published

Ben Affleck regrets Jennifer Garner divorce [Video]Ben Affleck regrets Jennifer Garner divorce

Ben Affleck's "biggest regret" in life is his divorce from Jennifer Garner, whom he split with in June 2015 following a decade of marriage.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.