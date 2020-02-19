Ben Affleck Opens Up About Dating Life Post-Divorce now < > Embed Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:25s - Published Ben Affleck Opens Up About Dating Life Post-Divorce Ben Affleck is opening up about his dating life post-divorce from Jennifer Garner, telling Diane Sawyer on “Good Morning America” that he’s no longer on dating apps, but that he hopes to be in a committed relationship once again someday.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this ET Canada Watch: "I'm not on any websites," - #BenAffleck opens up about his dating life post-divorce from #JenniferGarner https://t.co/0vYNnsEtSL 17 minutes ago WatsupAmericas #Canada: Ben Affleck Opens Up About Dating Life Post-Divorce https://t.co/ht71n14iip 45 minutes ago WatsupAmericas #Canada: Ben Affleck Opens Up About Dating Life Post-Divorce https://t.co/2JOq282fWm 45 minutes ago Tracy Yerden Ben Affleck Opens Up About Dating, Jennifer Garner, J.Lo and Past 'Mistakes' https://t.co/ET8a3pQFxv via @TooFab 3 hours ago Ghuganaut Ent In White Folks News: Ben Affleck Opens Up About Alcoholism Ruining His Marriage, Denies Dating App Rumors [Video]… https://t.co/lwer38D5Dn 4 hours ago BiCoastal Sexy In White Folks News: Ben Affleck Opens Up About Alcoholism Ruining His Marriage, Denies Dating App Rumors [Video]… https://t.co/NUEwOBvywi 5 hours ago Y.R. Perry In White Folks News: Ben Affleck Opens Up About Alcoholism Ruining His Marriage, Denies Dating App Rumors [Video]… https://t.co/AFlxMOTZSZ 6 hours ago