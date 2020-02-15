Global  

Trump rallies supporters in Las Vegas

Trump rallies supporters in Las VegasA Keep America Great rally took place today in Las Vegas with President Trump.
Watch live: Trump rallies his base in Las Vegas

The Nevada GOP canceled its caucus, which would have been held Saturday.
CBS News - Published

Live coverage: Trump to rally supporters in Las Vegas on eve of Nevada Democratic caucuses

Donald Trump's campaign rally in Las Vegas comes the day before Nevada Democrats will decide who they...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comCBS News



TheNewsPublishr

The News Publisher Live coverage: Trump rallies supporters in Las Vegas on eve of Nevada Democratic caucuses https://t.co/eG2e4W0iLH https://t.co/YqUMPUUqxr 34 seconds ago

CHMNET

CHMNET Live coverage: Trump rallies supporters in Las Vegas on eve of Nevada Democratic caucuses https://t.co/GaLNC4zCPd via @Yahoo 19 minutes ago

ShamefulRight

Shameful Right Live coverage: Trump rallies supporters in Las Vegas on eve of Nevada Democratic caucuses https://t.co/IOvwZUwUbS https://t.co/9a7xs0yI8E 23 minutes ago

usatodayDC

USA TODAY Politics Donald Trump's campaign rally in Las Vegas comes the day before Nevada Democrats will decide who they want to chall… https://t.co/EaMA3VrU5R 39 minutes ago

Libertea2012

The Progressive Mind Live coverage: Trump rallies supporters in Las Vegas on eve of Nevada Democratic caucuses https://t.co/h1wivDFntz 41 minutes ago

Peterteviot52

peterteviot it is about noon in Las Vegas. There are lots of people waiting for trump to appear and get them excited. Question:… https://t.co/absFSE8Zec 1 hour ago

THESKY973DOTCOM

THESKY973DOTCOM At Arizona rally, Trump trolls Democrats debating in Vegas. The first of 3 rallies in 3 days as President revs of s… https://t.co/NvrW6l25Pr 1 day ago

vegas_maga

Vegas MAGA⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @w_terrence: Trump supporters at the #TrumpRallyPhoenix carried a WW2 veteran to his seat! *PLEASE RT because the Mainstream Media will… 2 days ago


President Trump rally preview [Video]President Trump rally preview

President Trump will be taking the stage around noon Friday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Trump supporters began lining up at the convention center on Thursday. The rally is taking place one day..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:16Published

Vice President Joe Biden rallies supporters in Henderson [Video]Vice President Joe Biden rallies supporters in Henderson

Vice President Joe Biden was joined by Capt. Sully Sullenberger for an early voting event in Henderson.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:10Published

