Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > University of Southern California > USC To Offer Free Tuition For Families Making Less Than 80K Per Year

USC To Offer Free Tuition For Families Making Less Than 80K Per Year

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
USC To Offer Free Tuition For Families Making Less Than 80K Per Year

USC To Offer Free Tuition For Families Making Less Than 80K Per Year

The University of Southern California has made a major announcement.

Thursday, they announced major news for students from families with incomes below $80,000.

Those families will soon receive free tuition, according to Business Insider.

The free tuition offer will start with freshmen entering the school in fall 2020 and spring 2021.

The students must continue into classes thereafter to continue receiving new tuition.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

USC To Offer Free Tuition For Families Making Less Than 80K Per Year

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, No release required



Recent related news from verified sources

Free USC tuition to students with $80K or less family income

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The University of Southern California will phase in free tuition for students...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOXNews.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

alxskies

Saum Angel RT @CBSNews: USC, like other elite schools, announced it will offer free tuition for some students — and politicians and philanthropists ar… 25 seconds ago

SamanthaSiren_

Baby Blue RT @ABC7: #BREAKING USC to offer free tuition to students from families making under $80,000; home ownership will not factor in determining… 5 minutes ago

Rxsaloo

Humble🥀 RT @SaycheeseDGTL: USC to offer free tuition to students from families making under $80,000; home ownership will not factor in determining… 13 minutes ago

JUSTput_INwork

•J. GARLAND• RT @FOX29philly: USC to offer free tuition for families earning $80,000 or less https://t.co/sTUq37wL4L 13 minutes ago

KBCCHANNELTV

kbcchanneltv USC to offer free tuition to families families making under $80,000 https://t.co/uC9YlB5OYO 36 minutes ago

NEWSFORFOREX1

NEWS FOR FOREX USC to offer free tuition to families families making under $80,000 https://t.co/qH2MsMEIay 39 minutes ago

The_Squibb

I wanna be sedated USC announced it will begin offering bribe-assistance training programs to help disadvantaged elitists.… https://t.co/AJiwvT68m8 49 minutes ago

KatGodspell

Kat Godspell News & Comment 🌹🍑🆘 🧙‍♀️ RT @CBSNews: “It’s terrible to get a great education and then come out with a debt you cannot pay off” USC announces free tuition for fam… 49 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

USC to Offer Free Tuition to Students From Families Who Make Under $80,000 [Video]USC to Offer Free Tuition to Students From Families Who Make Under $80,000

USC to Offer Free Tuition to Students From Families Who Make Under $80,000 The University of Southern California announced it will soon phase in free tuition for select students. USC President Carol L...

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:53Published

USC Offering Free Tuition to Families Making Under $80,000 [Video]USC Offering Free Tuition to Families Making Under $80,000

The University of Southern California announced that it will eliminate tuition for students whose families have an annual income of $80,000 or less and will no longer be considering homeownership when..

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 03:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.