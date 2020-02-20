USC To Offer Free Tuition For Families Making Less Than 80K Per Year

The University of Southern California has made a major announcement.

Thursday, they announced major news for students from families with incomes below $80,000.

Those families will soon receive free tuition, according to Business Insider.

The free tuition offer will start with freshmen entering the school in fall 2020 and spring 2021.

The students must continue into classes thereafter to continue receiving new tuition.