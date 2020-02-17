Global  

Daughter Gets Puppy for Valentines Day

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
Occurred on February 13, 2020 / Cary, Illinois, USA Info from Licensor: My daughter's reaction to her surprise for Valentine's Day is absolute cuteness overload and one of the cutest dog reactions ever.

My daughter has been wanting a new puppy since her last puppy passed away in June of 2019.

So we surprised her one day early for a heartwarming Valentine's Day present and she gave us the cutest reaction ever.

She then promptly named the puppy Valentina for Valentine's Day.
