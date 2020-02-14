Global  

Harry and Meghan to stop using ‘Sussex Royal’ branding

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer use the word royal, as in their “Sussex Royal” branding, a spokeswoman for the couple has said.
It's official: Harry and Meghan banned from using Sussex Royal name

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer be using their Sussex Royal brand, their spokesperson...
Harry and Meghan to close Buckingham Palace office and cut staff

Harry and Meghan to close Buckingham Palace office and cut staffThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex are closing their Buckingham Palace office and cutting staff as they...
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Last Senior Royal Duties [Video]Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Last Senior Royal Duties

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be making six public appearances before their senior royal duties end on March 31.

Queen blocks Harry and Meghan using brand 'royal' [Video]Queen blocks Harry and Meghan using brand 'royal'

UNITED KINGDOM / CANADA — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry, and Meghan have been told they won't be allowed to use the 'Sussex Royal' label after quitting the royals. Harry and Meghan spent..

