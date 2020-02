Martin County Sheriff's Office releases video evidence, 911 calls in FHP trooper's death

THE MOMENTS SURROUNDING THEDEATH OF FLORDIA HIGHWAYPATROL TROOPER JOSEPH BULLOCK&NOW- WETHE INTERACTIONS BETWEEN THETROOPER AND SHOOTER BEFOREDEADLY SHOTS WERE FIRED.WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5'S MEGHANMCROBERTS LIVE OUTSIDE THEMARTIN COUNTY SHERIFFOFFICE&WE LEARNED THIS AFTERNOON THATTROOPER JOSEPH BULLOCK PULLEDUP TO THE DISABLED DRIVERTWICE BEFORE THE SHOOTING& THEFIRST TIME- AS A COURTESY TOCHECK ON FRANKLIN REED- THESECOND TIME& BECAUSE MOREDRIVERS STARTED CALLING 911-CONCERNED ABOUT THE STRANDCAR.(PKG) THE FIRST ENCOUNTERHAPPENED JUST AFTER NINE AMFEBRUARY 5TH.

THIS- IS THELAST MOMENT TROOPER JOSEPHBULLOCK IS SEEN ALIVE&INVESTIGATORS SAY HE SEESFRANKLIN REED III STRANDED ONTHE SIDE OF THE ROAD& LIKELYBECAUSE HE RAN OUT OF GAS.REED TELLS THE TROOPER HEDOESNLEAVES.

BUT LESS THAN AN HOURLATER& DRIVERS START CALLING911& REPORTING A POSSIBLECRASH&.

REEDMOVED FURTHER INTO THE MEDIA.TROOPER BULLOCK IS DISPATCHEDBACK TO HIM AROUND 10:12& ANDSTAYS WITH HIM FOR MORE THANAN HOUR& AND CALLS FOR A TOWTRUCK.

INVESTIGATORS SAY REEDDIDNTOW& AND SHOT THE TROOPER&TRIED TO SHOOT THE TOW TRUCKDRIVER& BUT THE GUN JAMMED.THATCALLS START COMING IN TO 911FROM THE TOW COMPANY.

SOT 3:28“SOMEONE JUST SHOT AN FHPOFFICER ON I-95 NB.

HERUNNING AFTER MY DRIVER.

THEFHP OFFICER IS RUNNING AFTERYOUR DRIVER?

NO, SOMEONE SHOTTHE FHP OFFICER AND MY TOWTRUCK DRIVER IS RUNNING FROMHIM ON 95." SHERIFF WILLIASNYDER“ITTROOPER COMES BACK AND VEHICLEIS DOWN IN THE GULLEY THAT THETROOPER DOES WHAT HE HAS TODO.

HE CANTHERE, HE JUST CANTHERE.

SO, HE ORDERS THAT TOWTRUCK AND NOW ITTO PAY FOR IT.

HE DOES NOTWANT TO PAY FOR IT." VO CONT.IN THE MINUTES THAT FOLLOWEDINVESTIGATORS SAID AN OFF DUTYRIVIERA BEACH POLICE OFFICERPULLED UP& SAW REED WITH AGUN& YELLS FOR HIM TO PUT ITDOWN& HE SHOOTS REED IN THECHEST.

AND YELLS FOR OTHERBYSTANDERS TO GET DOWN.INVESTIGATORS SAY THEOFFICERREED IMMEDIATELY& BUT REEDTOOK HIS OWN LIFE BY SHOOTINHIMSELF IN THE HEAD.