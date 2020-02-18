Coronavirus Expected to Cost Airlines More Than $29 Billion This Year
Coronavirus Expected to Cost Airlines
More Than $29 Billion This Year The figure comes from the
International Air Transport Association (IATA).
The IATA predicts that most of the
loss will be in the Asia-Pacific region, and airlines in China alone will see
a decrease of nearly $13 billion.
The association previously
estimated demand growth
to be 4.1 percent this year.
It has now plummeted to
a 0.6 percent contraction.
IATA’s CEO, Alexandre de Juniac, says
2020 will be a very tough year for airlines.
Alexandre de Juniac, via press release Alexandre de Juniac,
