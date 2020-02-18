Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Expected to Cost Airlines More Than $29 Billion This Year

Coronavirus Expected to Cost Airlines More Than $29 Billion This Year

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Expected to Cost Airlines More Than $29 Billion This Year

Coronavirus Expected to Cost Airlines More Than $29 Billion This Year

Coronavirus Expected to Cost Airlines More Than $29 Billion This Year The figure comes from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The IATA predicts that most of the loss will be in the Asia-Pacific region, and airlines in China alone will see a decrease of nearly $13 billion.

The association previously estimated demand growth to be 4.1 percent this year.

It has now plummeted to a 0.6 percent contraction.

IATA’s CEO, Alexandre de Juniac, says 2020 will be a very tough year for airlines.

Alexandre de Juniac, via press release Alexandre de Juniac, via press release
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus may slash $29 billion from airlines' revenue: IATA

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus threatens to erase $29 billion of this year's revenue for...
IndiaTimes - Published

Asia-Pacific airlines could lose $27.8 bn to coronavirus: IATA

Asia-Pacific airlines could lose $27.8 bn to coronavirus: IATAParis (AFP) Feb 21, 2020 Airlines operating in the Asia-Pacific region stand to lose a combined...
Energy Daily - Published Also reported by •Japan Today



You Might Like


Tweets about this

SearchLogixGrp

SearchLogix Group The coronavirus outbreak is expected to cost the world’s airlines a combined $29.3 billion in revenue this year as… https://t.co/6MKUZBBhWc 24 minutes ago

bwagonpromotion

BIGOWL #dcag ##worldnews The coronavirus outbreak is expected to cost the world’s airlines a combined $29.3 billion in rev… https://t.co/RyWuYsXoYc 3 hours ago

travel_biz_news

Travel Industry News RT @Ind_Buzz: Airlines and hotels are expected to suffer huge financial losses in the wake of the #coronavirus #outbreak. https://t.co/Wd6R… 1 week ago

Ind_Buzz

Industry Buzz Airlines and hotels are expected to suffer huge financial losses in the wake of the #coronavirus #outbreak. https://t.co/Wd6RFyCqYQ 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Asian airlines could lose $27.8bln on coronavirus - IATA [Video]Asian airlines could lose $27.8bln on coronavirus - IATA

Airlines in the Asia-Pacific region stand to lose $27.8 billion of revenue this year as they slash flights due to declining demand as a result of the coronavirus, according to a preliminary estimate..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:10Published

$10 Billion Bezos Bucks For Climate Change + Apple To Miss Q1 Targets | Digital Trends Live 2.18.20 [Video]$10 Billion Bezos Bucks For Climate Change + Apple To Miss Q1 Targets | Digital Trends Live 2.18.20

On Digital Trends Live today: The slowdown in Chinese manufacturing due the coronavirus is starting to hit big tech as Apple reported yesterday it will miss Q1 guidance; Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.