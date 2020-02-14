Week ahead: falling bond yields, coronavirus fears, retail results
Key events to watch next week include low bond yields and how much further they fall as coronavirus fears rise, holiday-quarter sales from Home Depot and Macy's, as well as the final read on fourth-quarter GDP.
Key events for Wall Street next week include quarterly results from retail giant Walmart, monthly home construction and resale data, as well as any updates on the coronavirus outbreak in China. Conway..