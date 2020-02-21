'These people are crazy' - Trump responds to new Russia report 22 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:18s - Published 'These people are crazy' - Trump responds to new Russia report During a rally in Las Vegas Friday afternoon, President Trump tried quashing the latest report that Russia is again attempting to assist him in a presidential election.

'These people are crazy' - Trump responds to new Russia report U.S. intelligence officials told lawmakers last week that Russia is interfering in the 2020 election campaign by aiming to cast doubt on the integrity of the vote and boost President Donald Trump's re-election, a person familiar with the briefing said on Thursday.







