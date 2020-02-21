Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dean Koontz novel predicted coronavirus?

Dean Koontz novel predicted coronavirus?

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:41s - Published < > Embed
Dean Koontz novel predicted coronavirus?
Dean Koontz novel predicted coronavirus?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Novel races to top of Amazon after fans spot parallels with coronavirus

Novel races to top of Amazon after fans spot parallels with coronavirusDean Koontz's novel 'The Eyes of Darkness,' released in 1981, features a killer virus named...
Jerusalem Post - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

HeenahAhmed

Heenah RT @hpalcanzare: Author Dean Koontz predicted Coronavirus in his novel ‘The Eyes of Darkness’ published in 1981. https://t.co/JRDlqKHC87 5 minutes ago

Lady_Iffyy

เธอคือเจ้าหญิง Goddessa RT @NickHintonn: A Dean Koontz novel written in 1981 predicted the outbreak of the coronavirus! https://t.co/bjjqq6TzOl 19 minutes ago

3illSweet

(((Kobayashi Saru)))🖖🏻 @lasa1170 @black_mixed @NittyNateR8R thanks for sharing a novel. https://t.co/s1c8RHoq5p 21 minutes ago

SuzanMoney

Suzan Money check this out....The chicoms would love to see Trump lose.....could it be??? People think this 1981 horror novel p… https://t.co/ZGaP3AbSZV 36 minutes ago

SuzanMoney

Suzan Money Check this out......the chicoms would love to see Trump lose....People think this 1981 horror novel predicted the c… https://t.co/JaAnegO694 38 minutes ago

SuzanMoney

Suzan Money People think this 1981 horror novel predicted the coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/sUaZE74kc4 55 minutes ago

omentando

🇺🇸Captain🇺🇾Liberty🇫🇷 RT @d_e_mol: Dean Koontz's novel "The Eyes of Darkness" predicted the #coronavirus as Wuhan virus back in 2005 as a chemical weapon and als… 58 minutes ago

VarunSi12994875

Varun Singh @ShankhNaad @GreatGameIndia According to an online conspiracy theory, the American author Dean Koontz predicted the… https://t.co/FOvG20utjL 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.