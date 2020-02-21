Dean Koontz novel predicted coronavirus?

Dean Koontz's novel 'The Eyes of Darkness,' released in 1981, features a killer virus named...



Tweets about this Heenah RT @hpalcanzare: Author Dean Koontz predicted Coronavirus in his novel ‘The Eyes of Darkness’ published in 1981. https://t.co/JRDlqKHC87 5 minutes ago เธอคือเจ้าหญิง Goddessa RT @NickHintonn: A Dean Koontz novel written in 1981 predicted the outbreak of the coronavirus! https://t.co/bjjqq6TzOl 19 minutes ago (((Kobayashi Saru)))🖖🏻 @lasa1170 @black_mixed @NittyNateR8R thanks for sharing a novel. https://t.co/s1c8RHoq5p 21 minutes ago Suzan Money check this out....The chicoms would love to see Trump lose.....could it be??? People think this 1981 horror novel p… https://t.co/ZGaP3AbSZV 36 minutes ago Suzan Money Check this out......the chicoms would love to see Trump lose....People think this 1981 horror novel predicted the c… https://t.co/JaAnegO694 38 minutes ago Suzan Money People think this 1981 horror novel predicted the coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/sUaZE74kc4 55 minutes ago 🇺🇸Captain🇺🇾Liberty🇫🇷 RT @d_e_mol: Dean Koontz's novel "The Eyes of Darkness" predicted the #coronavirus as Wuhan virus back in 2005 as a chemical weapon and als… 58 minutes ago Varun Singh @ShankhNaad @GreatGameIndia According to an online conspiracy theory, the American author Dean Koontz predicted the… https://t.co/FOvG20utjL 1 hour ago