Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Music and Video Games Come Together On The Strip

Music and Video Games Come Together On The Strip

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 06:17s - Published < > Embed
Music and Video Games Come Together On The Strip

Music and Video Games Come Together On The Strip

The very first "Rock N Cosplay VGM Party" is Saturday the 22nd at Hard Rock Live
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

PS4 Game ‘Dreams’ Lets You Create Other Games Without Coding

Media Molecule’s ‘Dreams’ is out exclusively for PS4, and to be honest, this game is truly...
Fossbytes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

7 Scariest Video Game Songs That Will Give You Anxiety | MojoPlays [Video]7 Scariest Video Game Songs That Will Give You Anxiety | MojoPlays

Welcome to MojoPlays! Today we’re looking at the best video game soundtracks that are so scary they’ll send cold shivers of fear down your spine! For the best experience for this video, I’d..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 07:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.