Going the extra mile to save cats

////// the ouabache valley felines center often travels to save cats.

But this past weekend -- they traveled hundreds of miles... through multiple states... to save fur babies.

//////// "it was a uh hoarder situation in arkansas" tammy barnett is known for doing her part in saving cats...in indiana "they had pulled out 20 plus dogs plus 13 cats out of one house."

But she was recently contacted about a hoarding situation 500 miles away with counties that only have dog shelters.

So... she jumped into action and met two volunteers in st.

Louis.

"this is the first time that we've gone that far but you know i'm not beyond going if it means we're gonna save some cats."

Just the weekend before -- she had saved 19 cats from a nothern indiana shelter that were all set to be killed.

So when she got this call.... "i was thinking about the 19 i had the week before i thought ' okay where am i going to put them cause i knew we already had quite a few and then i took in the 19 and then these i'm like okay we'll make it work."

And they did... "in the long run it is going to happen it always works out it may seem a little crazy at first but it all works out."

Now -- barnett has a call to action for pet owners and animal lovers.

"i really stress do the spayed and neutering /// and that's part of where the hoarding starts.

Cause you know we find one cat then we find a cat with some kittens we bring those in /// if we concentrate on getting these babies fixed that's the best thing we can do for em."

The rescue center just got all these cats fixed earlier this week.

She's hoping to have them ready for adoption in 3 to 4 weeks.

We've linked you to ways you can get in contact with the rescue center on our website w-t-h-i-t-v dot com.

