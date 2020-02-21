Terre Haute North students' 'Promposal' inspired by the Pixar movie Up goes viral

You new for you at 5... a promposal involving local students has gone viral... that's after buzz-feed posted a social media video of the special moment.

Take a look--- good afternoon.

My name is avery.

Are you in need of any assistance today mam..

*yes* ..

As you may notice one is missing, it's my going to prom badge..

Will you go to prom with me?

*laughs** that is "georgia carlson" and her best friend avery finn.

They go to terre haute north.

As you might've guessed... avery got some inspiration from the movie "up."

He dressed like the character "russell" ... and recites the wilderness song.

The pair stopped by our studios just a couple of hours ago.

Actually, i was a little nervous when i did it..

I pulled up to her house, i had to calm myself down before i went up there.

:0} ///// yeah, i was defintely impresed.

:0} [notes:quick key] i think my mom had more fun with it than either of us did.

:0} so far... the video has more than 4-million views and interactions.