Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Terre Haute North students' 'Promposal' inspired by the Pixar movie Up goes viral

Terre Haute North students' 'Promposal' inspired by the Pixar movie Up goes viral

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Terre Haute North students' 'Promposal' inspired by the Pixar movie Up goes viral

Terre Haute North students' 'Promposal' inspired by the Pixar movie Up goes viral

Terre Haute North students' 'Promposal' inspired by the Pixar movie Up goes viral
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Terre Haute North students' 'Promposal' inspired by the Pixar movie Up goes viral

You new for you at 5... a promposal involving local students has gone viral... that's after buzz-feed posted a social media video of the special moment.

Take a look--- good afternoon.

My name is avery.

Are you in need of any assistance today mam..

*yes* ..

As you may notice one is missing, it's my going to prom badge..

Will you go to prom with me?

*laughs** that is "georgia carlson" and her best friend avery finn.

They go to terre haute north.

As you might've guessed... avery got some inspiration from the movie "up."

He dressed like the character "russell" ... and recites the wilderness song.

The pair stopped by our studios just a couple of hours ago.

Actually, i was a little nervous when i did it..

I pulled up to her house, i had to calm myself down before i went up there.

:0} ///// yeah, i was defintely impresed.

:0} [notes:quick key] i think my mom had more fun with it than either of us did.

:0} so far... the video has more than 4-million views and interactions.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.