Long Island Hit By Crime Wave Of Mailbox Thefts, Washed Checks

Lynbrook has been hit hard: 36 times since last April, U.S. mail has been fished out of corner mailboxes, and thousands of dollars stolen from innocent victims. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.



Recent related videos from verified sources International Burglary Ring Targeting Homes On Long Island Police in Nassau County are warning homeowners about a group of thieves running from California to Florida, and hitting homes in Long Island as well. CBS2's John Dias reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:51Published now Mobile Recovery Unit Bringing Help To Addicts On Long Island One year after federal and state grant funding, a roving high-tech medical RV is finding success, helping 200 addicted residents in their own neighborhoods. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:59Published 40 minutes ago