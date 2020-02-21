Global  

Long Island Hit By Crime Wave Of Mailbox Thefts, Washed Checks

Lynbrook has been hit hard: 36 times since last April, U.S. mail has been fished out of corner mailboxes, and thousands of dollars stolen from innocent victims. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.
