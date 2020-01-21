Global  

Boater Rescued After Dog Swimming For 11 Hours Prompted Rescue Effort

Boater Rescued After Dog Swimming For 11 Hours Prompted Rescue EffortA boat owner was rescued after his dog was found treading water.
