Kid Giggles Funnily as Dad Throws Him Into Soft Snow

Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 00:13s
Kid Giggles Funnily as Dad Throws Him Into Soft Snow

Kid Giggles Funnily as Dad Throws Him Into Soft Snow

This man threw his son into soft snow.

He picked his son up and threw him straight into the snow.

The kid funnily got deep inside the snow till his neck and started giggling as he enjoyed playing around like that.
