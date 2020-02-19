Ben Affleck On How Father's Alcoholism Influenced His Decision to Stay Sober For His Kids | THR News 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:50s - Published Ben Affleck On How Father's Alcoholism Influenced His Decision to Stay Sober For His Kids | THR News The actor opened up about how his children inspire him to stay sober, revealing that alcoholism runs in his family.

