Biloxi firefighters save life from flood

Biloxi firefighters save life from flood

Biloxi firefighters save life from flood

Two Biloxi firefighters went to Jackson to help with the flooding disaster in the area.

While there, they ended up saving some lives.
Biloxi firefighters save life from flood

Two biloxi firefighters went to- - - - jackson to help with the- flooding disaster in the area..- while there, they - ended up saving some lives.

- chuck parker and brian dawkins- navigated the - pearl river floodwaters to save- a man who was stranded in - a tree outside of jackson.- the biloxi firefighters were in- jackson as part of a 12 - member contingent of task force- 3, which also - includes firefighters from- gautier, gulfport, ocean- springs and pascagoula.

- - "just glad to be able to use th skill set and - use the training that has been- provided to us, and just- thankful that our department- allowed us to be able to- participate and that we actuall- got called up by the task force- to be able to go, it was more - that than anything, just to be- at the right place in the - right time."

- - - the firefighters went up to - jackson this past saturday and- returned on tuesday.-




