Biloxi firefighters save life from flood

Two biloxi firefighters went to- - - - jackson to help with the- flooding disaster in the area..- while there, they - ended up saving some lives.

- chuck parker and brian dawkins- navigated the - pearl river floodwaters to save- a man who was stranded in - a tree outside of jackson.- the biloxi firefighters were in- jackson as part of a 12 - member contingent of task force- 3, which also - includes firefighters from- gautier, gulfport, ocean- springs and pascagoula.

- - "just glad to be able to use th skill set and - use the training that has been- provided to us, and just- thankful that our department- allowed us to be able to- participate and that we actuall- got called up by the task force- to be able to go, it was more - that than anything, just to be- at the right place in the - right time."

- - - the firefighters went up to - jackson this past saturday and- returned on tuesday.-