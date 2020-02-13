Weinstein jury deadlocked on most serious sexual assault charges

Jurors in Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial have been sent home for the weekend, ordered to continue deliberations Monday after they indicated they were deadlocked.

The seven men and five women of the jury asked the judge on Friday whether they could return a unanimous verdict on three of the charges, which include rape... But remain hung on two counts of predatory sexual assault, which carry a potential life sentence.

Justice James Burke told the jurors to continue deliberating and then sent them home.

Asked outside court if he remains confident, Weinstein said this.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) HARVEY WEINSTEIN ANSWERING: "Yes." Then, when asked why, the former Hollywood producer shrugged.

Weinstein is accused of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping Jessica Mann, a onetime aspiring actress, in 2013.

More than 80 women, since 2017, have accused the 67 year old of sexual misconduct, fueling the #MeToo movement.

Weinstein has denied the allegations and said any sexual encounters were consensual.