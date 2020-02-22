Global  

Kettle Moraine High School barred students from wearing pro-gun t-shirts, parents argue in lawsuit

Kettle Moraine High School barred students from wearing pro-gun t-shirts, parents argue in lawsuit

Kettle Moraine High School barred students from wearing pro-gun t-shirts, parents argue in lawsuit

Two students from Kettle Moraine High School have filed a lawsuit against the principal for not being allowed to wear t-shirts that show images of guns.
Kettle Moraine High School barred students from wearing pro-gun t-shirts, parents argue in lawsuit

NEW AT FIVE: TWO SETS OFPARENTS IN THE KETTLE MORAINESCHOOL SUING... AFTER THEY SAYTHEIR SONS WERE áNOTá ALLOWEDTO WEAR THIS SHIRT WITH A GUNON IT.

SHAUN GALLAGHER SPOKETO ONE OF THE FAMILIES ABOUTWHY THEY'RE NOT BACKING DOWN.kettle moraine high school hasa dress code the students haveto follow.and they are sayingthe mere picture of a gun on ashirt is not allowed.

But somesay that violates their rightto free speech.i got itbecasue i like the shirt..HE'SNOT OLD ENOUGH TO OWN A GUNBUT ROBERT NEWHOUSE IS A GUNRIGHTS SUPPORTER.

.they'rereally fun.

It's great to useto go hunting.

I like hunting..SO WHEN HE WAS TOLD HECOULDN'T WEAR THIS SHIRT, HEAND HIS FAMILY WERE CONFUSED.just to have a picture to be asupporter of our gun rightsand be a supporter of justlegal ownership of guns, itwas very upsetting.

.ROBERTCONTINUED TO WEAR THE SHIRT.HIS MOM, KIMBERLY, GOT THISLETTER FROM THE SCHOOL WHICHREADS IN PART, "We do notallow students to wear clothesthat depict guns (or alcohol,drugs, etc.).""Moving forward,Robert cannot wear any itemsof clothing that depict guns.".it doesn't matter what yourdress code says.

Theconstitution of the unitedstates and the first amendmenttrumps your dress code.

.ACLASSMATE OF ROBERT'S FACEDSIMILAR DISCIPLINE FOR WEARINGTHIS SHIRT FEATURING WISCONSINCARRY, INCORPORATED, A GUNRIGHTS ORGANIZATION.NIK CLARKIS THE GROUP'S C-E-O.if aschool sanctions a walkout forgun control and to call forgun control, to call foruniversal background checks,to call for red flag laws,certainly they should at leastallow students to wear a non-violent, non-threatening shirtas they go about their dailybusiness.

.ROBERT HOPES HISLAWSUIT WILL ALLOW HIM TO WEARTHE SHIRT AGAIN.i definitelyfeel like it isn't fairbecause i see other peopleexpressing their other bleiefsi may disagree with but i'mnot going after them becauseof that.

I feel like i'mgetting targeted because of mypolitical beliefs.

.THE KETTLEMORAINE SCHOOL DECLINED TOCOMMENT, CITING PENDINGLITIGATION.

IN WALES, SHAUNGALLAGHER, TODAY'S TMJ-4.SO WHAT DO YOU THINK?

IS THESCHOOL VIOLATING THE STUDENTS'FREEDOM OF SPEECH?

WE INVITEYOU TO SHARE YOUR OPINION.

SO WHAT DO YOU THINK?

IS THESCHOOL VIOLATING THE STUDENTS'FREEDOM OF SPEECH?




