Trump says Russia supporting his reelection 'another misinformation campaign'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said on Twitter that the idea that Russia wants him to win re-election was &quot;another misinformation campaign&quot; launched by Democrats.

This report produced by Chris Dignam.
