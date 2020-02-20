Global  

Woman says she was scammed out of $89,000

An Overland Park, Kansas, woman said she was scammed out of $89,000.

The woman said that she now has to file for bankruptcy.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Brooklyn Woman, 78, Scammed [Video]Brooklyn Woman, 78, Scammed

Police are searching for three men accused of scamming a woman in Brooklyn. The suspects allegedly stole $4,500 from the 78-year-old victim last month in Flatbush. CBSN New York's Reena Roy reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:16Published

78-Year-Old Woman Scammed In Brooklyn [Video]78-Year-Old Woman Scammed In Brooklyn

Police are searching for three men accused of scamming a woman in Brooklyn. The suspects allegedly stole $4,500 from the 78-year-old victim last month in Flatbush. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:31Published

