MALICE MURDER CHARGE

A-ha, has hit one billion view c1 3 b13 19-80's to surpass the from 41nbc no wait weather this is the 41nbc news at six good evening and thanks for joining us for 41nbc news at 6:00.

I'm shelby coates.

Tucker sargent has the night off.

We have breaking news ... in the anitra gunn case.

The g-bi held a press conference about twenty minutes ago.

They are charging former boyfriend, demarcus little, with malice murder.

Tanya modersitzki was at that news conference.

She' s live in fort valley now, has the latest.

C1 3 b13 tanya...