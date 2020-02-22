MALICE MURDER CHARGE

Global  

A-ha, has hit one billion view c1 3 b13 19-80's to surpass the from 41nbc no wait weather this is the 41nbc news at six good evening and thanks for joining us for 41nbc news at 6:00.

I'm shelby coates.

Tucker sargent has the night off.

We have breaking news ... in the anitra gunn case.

The g-bi held a press conference about twenty minutes ago.

They are charging former boyfriend, demarcus little, with malice murder.

Tanya modersitzki was at that news conference.

She' s live in fort valley now, has the latest.

C1 3 b13 tanya...




asixhh

Asiah. RT @HayleyMasonTV: BREAKING: The GBI has charged DeMarcus Little with Malice Murder in the death of Anitra Gunn. 23-year-old Gunn was a For… 24 minutes ago

smooveguy_gee

🌹 RT @AshleyCBS46: #BREAKING: GBI says enough information developed to charge DeMarcus Little with malice murder @cbs46 https://t.co/9sXEaZo2… 27 minutes ago

