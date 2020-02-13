Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Deontay Wilder > Fury, Wilder bulked up and ready for rematch

Fury, Wilder bulked up and ready for rematch

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 03:43s - Published < > Embed
Fury, Wilder bulked up and ready for rematch

Fury, Wilder bulked up and ready for rematch

Boxing heavyweight giants Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder weigh-in heavier than their controversial first bout that ended in a draw ahead of their rematch in Las Vegas.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Fury, Wilder bulked up and ready for rematch

VIDEO SHOWS: WBC WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION DEONTAY WILDER AND LINEAL CHAMPION TYSON FURY WEIGH-IN AHEAD OF THEIR SECOND BOUT EDITORS NOTE: VIDEO CONTAINS PROFANITY GESTURE FROM TYSON FURY IN SHOT 7 SHOWS: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES (FEBRUARY 21, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

LARGE SCREEN ABOVE FANS ADVERTISING WORLD WBC HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT BETWEEN DEONTAY WILDER AND TYSON FURY 2.

LINEAL CHAMPION TYSON FURY WALKING ONTO STAGE TO CHEERS FROM SUPPORTERS 3.

WBC WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION DEONTAY WILDER WALKING ONTO STAGE TO AUDIBLE BOOING FROM CROWD 4.

FURY WALKING OVER TO SCALE, WEIGHING 273 LBS (123.8 KG) / FURY FLEXING FOR FANS 5.

WILDER WALKING ONTO SCALE, WEIGHING 231 LBS (104.8 KG) / WILDER FLEXING MUSCLES 6.

FURY AND WILDER IN FACE-OFF FROM DISTANCE / FIGHTERS MAKE HAND GESTURES AND SHOUT AT EACH OTHER 7.

CLOSE OF FURY STICKING UP HIS MIDDLE FINGERS AT WILDER / FURY SHOUTS AT WILDER AND THEN WALKS AWAY / WILDER WALKS AWAY 8.

FURY FANS CHEERING FOR FURY STORY: On the eve of their highly-anticipated rematch both Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder tipped the scales heavier than they were in their first fight, with Fury coming in at a stunning 273 pounds and the American at a career-high 231 pounds.

Fury will be 16.5 pounds heavier than he was in their Dec.

2018 meeting, which ended in a draw, when he enters the ring at the MGM Grand on Saturday (February 22).

But he insisted the weight will only add to his punching power and not hamper his outstanding defensive movement, which he will need to avoid Wilder's punishing right hand.

"The weight is not a problem, 273 pounds of pure British beef," the 31-year-old Fury (29-0-1) said to cheers from the supportive Las Vegas crowd.

"It's no secret I'm looking for a knockout." The typically lean Wilder (42-0-1) came in at a surprisingly high 231 pounds but the 34-year-old, who is putting his WBC title on the line, said he was not concerned about being 17.5 pounds heavier than he was in the initial encounter.

On Thursday, the Nevada State Athletic Commission said it would not permit the pair to faceoff toe-to-toe after the weigh-in after they shoved each other at the opening of their news conference on Wednesday.

They did still manage to exchange some choice words from across the stage, which ended with Fury showing Wilder two middle fingers.

(Production: Mussab Al-Khairalla)



Recent related news from verified sources

Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 weigh-in results: Both fighters come in heavier for rematch

Fury and Wilder stepped on the scales in Las Vegas ahead of Saturday's massive heavyweight...
CBS Sports - Published Also reported by •talkSPORT


Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder highlights: Watch first fight again ahead of blockbuster rematch in Las Vegas

Their first fight was a classic and now boxing fans around the world are eagerly-awaiting the rematch...
talkSPORT - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

NewsAboutLife

The Daily Voice Fury, Wilder bulked up and ready for rematch https://t.co/mGAYR6BAiH #news 9 minutes ago

PhoenixSquawk

PhoenixSquawk 🔥 Fury, Wilder bulked up and ready for rematch 9 minutes ago

akmalarif90

AKMAL ARIF RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Fury, Wilder bulked up and ready for rematch https://t.co/M2HFZBypZ5 https://t.co/fe4BzzOyiD 11 minutes ago

SPORTSCIRCUSINT

SPORTS CIRCUS INT. Fury, Wilder bulked up and ready for rematch https://t.co/Vsx5VnWDGZ https://t.co/dWDdviW6Ph 25 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Fury, Wilder bulked up and ready for rematch https://t.co/kbFZ6Pj3p1 https://t.co/rS7BH940Da 25 minutes ago

ChannelNewsAsia

CNA Fury, Wilder bulked up and ready for rematch https://t.co/M2HFZBypZ5 https://t.co/fe4BzzOyiD 26 minutes ago

conlibrarian

ConservativeLibrarian Fury, Wilder bulked up and ready for rematch https://t.co/QdAsn2a7KM 33 minutes ago

rorydcarroll

Rory Carroll Fury, Wilder bulked up and ready for rematch https://t.co/LdDbwZQ9fa 41 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wilder, Fury engage in war of words ahead of rematch [Video]Wilder, Fury engage in war of words ahead of rematch

Fighters clash at pre-fight news conference, trading shoves and trash talk.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:36Published

Fury and Wilder get physical at final pre-fight press conference [Video]Fury and Wilder get physical at final pre-fight press conference

Deontay Wilder controversially taunted rival Tyson Fury about his mental health battles in a fiery press conference ahead of Saturday’s WBC heavyweight title rematch. The pair kicked off their final..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.