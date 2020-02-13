Fury, Wilder bulked up and ready for rematch

VIDEO SHOWS: WBC WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION DEONTAY WILDER AND LINEAL CHAMPION TYSON FURY WEIGH-IN AHEAD OF THEIR SECOND BOUT EDITORS NOTE: VIDEO CONTAINS PROFANITY GESTURE FROM TYSON FURY IN SHOT 7 SHOWS: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES (FEBRUARY 21, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

LARGE SCREEN ABOVE FANS ADVERTISING WORLD WBC HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT BETWEEN DEONTAY WILDER AND TYSON FURY 2.

LINEAL CHAMPION TYSON FURY WALKING ONTO STAGE TO CHEERS FROM SUPPORTERS 3.

WBC WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION DEONTAY WILDER WALKING ONTO STAGE TO AUDIBLE BOOING FROM CROWD 4.

FURY WALKING OVER TO SCALE, WEIGHING 273 LBS (123.8 KG) / FURY FLEXING FOR FANS 5.

WILDER WALKING ONTO SCALE, WEIGHING 231 LBS (104.8 KG) / WILDER FLEXING MUSCLES 6.

FURY AND WILDER IN FACE-OFF FROM DISTANCE / FIGHTERS MAKE HAND GESTURES AND SHOUT AT EACH OTHER 7.

CLOSE OF FURY STICKING UP HIS MIDDLE FINGERS AT WILDER / FURY SHOUTS AT WILDER AND THEN WALKS AWAY / WILDER WALKS AWAY 8.

FURY FANS CHEERING FOR FURY STORY: On the eve of their highly-anticipated rematch both Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder tipped the scales heavier than they were in their first fight, with Fury coming in at a stunning 273 pounds and the American at a career-high 231 pounds.

Fury will be 16.5 pounds heavier than he was in their Dec.

2018 meeting, which ended in a draw, when he enters the ring at the MGM Grand on Saturday (February 22).

But he insisted the weight will only add to his punching power and not hamper his outstanding defensive movement, which he will need to avoid Wilder's punishing right hand.

"The weight is not a problem, 273 pounds of pure British beef," the 31-year-old Fury (29-0-1) said to cheers from the supportive Las Vegas crowd.

"It's no secret I'm looking for a knockout." The typically lean Wilder (42-0-1) came in at a surprisingly high 231 pounds but the 34-year-old, who is putting his WBC title on the line, said he was not concerned about being 17.5 pounds heavier than he was in the initial encounter.

On Thursday, the Nevada State Athletic Commission said it would not permit the pair to faceoff toe-to-toe after the weigh-in after they shoved each other at the opening of their news conference on Wednesday.

They did still manage to exchange some choice words from across the stage, which ended with Fury showing Wilder two middle fingers.

(Production: Mussab Al-Khairalla)