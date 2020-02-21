Global  

BAD EDUCATION Movie - Hugh Jackman

BAD EDUCATION Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The unfolding of the single largest public school embezzlement scandal in history.

Director: Cory Finley Writer: Mike Makowsky Stars: Hugh Jackman, Allison Janney, Geraldine Viswanathan Gnere: Comedy, Drama US release date: April 25, 2020
"Bad Education" - cast: Hugh Jackman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Allison Janney, Ray Romano, Alex Wolff, Rafael Casal, Jimmy Tatro, Kathrine Narducci, Annaleigh Ashford, Stephanie Kurtzuba, Ray Abruzzo, Catherine Curtin, Hari Dhillon

*Release date :* April 25, 2020 *Synopsis :* Based on Mike Makowsky's high school experience, "Bad...
AceShowbiz - Published

Hugh Jackman Plays a Charming, Corrupt Superintendent in ‘Bad Education’ Trailer (Video)

Hugh Jackman Plays a Charming, Corrupt Superintendent in ‘Bad Education’ Trailer (Video)In his new film “Bad Education,” Hugh Jackman plays a charming, ambitious school superintendent...
The Wrap - Published


christianleo77

Christianleo BAD EDUCATION Official Trailer (2020) Hugh Jackman Movie HD https://t.co/YAjWpMZKFA via @YouTube 6 hours ago

CuomoCorruption

CuomoCorruption RT @Newsday: The movie stars Hugh Jackman as disgraced Roslyn school superintendent Frank Tassone. https://t.co/RRTMCsYew3 9 hours ago

Newsday

Newsday The movie stars Hugh Jackman as disgraced Roslyn school superintendent Frank Tassone. https://t.co/RRTMCsYew3 9 hours ago

leoniehaimson

leonie haimson New HBO film based on Roslyn LI school district corruption case See trailer here https://t.co/iwXipxGT9O 10 hours ago

TheRony_

Zoltan Bublos Hugh Jackman looks old. I say again: Hugh Jackman looks old in a movie. What? Bad Education (HBO) https://t.co/tq0lfFDH5x 10 hours ago

ReviewJunkies

Review Junkies BAD EDUCATION Official Trailer (2020) Hugh Jackman Movie - https://t.co/96EbthjHM7 https://t.co/KMbfXjuxSz 10 hours ago

marcopoliolio

Prince Gonzalez BAD EDUCATION Official Trailer (2020) Hugh Jackman, Ray Romano Movie HD https://t.co/nfNUbGPtTq via @YouTube 13 hours ago

KarenTreend

Karen Treend RT @DenofGeekUS: Hugh Jackman stars as the center of a real-life school embezzlement scandal in the trailer for HBO movie #BadEducation. ht… 13 hours ago

