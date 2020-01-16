Once Were Brothers Robbie Robertson And The Band Movie Clip

Once Were Brothers Robbie Robertson And The Band Documentary Movie Clip Plot synopsis: Inspired by Robertson’s 2016 bestselling memoir Testimony, Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson And The Band is a confessional, cautionary, and sometimes humorous tale of Robertson’s young life and the creation of one of the most enduring groups in the history of popular music.

The film blends rare archival footage and interviews with many of Robertson’s friends and collaborators, including Bruce Springsteen, Eric Clapton, Van Morrison, Scorsese, Taj Mahal, Peter Gabriel, David Geffen and Ronnie Hawkins, among others.

The film features 137 photographs by Elliott Landy including the iconic 1969 photo on this poster.

Director Daniel Roher Genre Documentary Run Time 1 hour 42 minutes