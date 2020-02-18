EMMA Movie Clip - With Whom Shall You Dance? - with Anya Taylor-Joy and Josh O'Connor 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:30s - Published EMMA Movie Clip - With Whom Shall You Dance? - with Anya Taylor-Joy and Josh O'Connor EMMA Movie Clip - With Whom Shall You Dance Plot Synopsis: Jane Austen’s beloved comedy about finding your equal and earning your happy ending, is reimagined in this delicious new film adaptation of EMMA. US Release Date: February 21, 2020 (limited), March 6, 2020 (wide) Starring: Anya Taylor-Joy, Josh O'Connor Directed By: Autumn de Wilde