Lori Vallow makes first court appearance

Lori Vallow makes first court appearance

Lori Vallow makes first court appearance

Lori Vallow, the 47-year-old woman wanted by authorities in Idaho in connection to the September disappearance of her two children, was arrested in Hawaii on Thursday.
Mother of missing kids connected to Arizona appears in Hawaii court

Lori Vallow barely spoke in her court appearance Friday afternoon in Kauai , only occasionally...
azcentral.com - Published


