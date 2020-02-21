Global  

Oakland Reacts to Abrupt Firing of Police Chief Kirkpatrick

The Oakland Police Commission voted unanimously Thursday night to fire police chief Anne Kirkpatrick three years after she took the job.

What was behind the sudden decision?

Da Lin reports.

(2-21-20)
