022019 5-6:30

Roger stone has been sentenced to more than three years in prison.

The longtime confidant of president donald trump was convicted of witness tampering and lying to congress.

Trump's unrelenting defense of stone after justice department prosecutors recommended he get seven years led to a mini-revolt inside the department and allegations the president has interfered in the case.

Ots image:right limit on pardon powers gavel.jpg a proposal that would limit the governor's power to grant pardons has passed a house committee.

It was prompted by last-minute pardons by former governor matt bevin.

Several of those pardons caused outrage from victims or their families, prosecutors and lawmakers.

The proposal would amend the state's constitution to strip a governor of pardon powers for the month leading up to a gubernatorial election and for the time between the election and inauguration.

Governor andy beshear is pledging to speed up unemployment insurance claims. beshear says he plans to do it by re-training current staff at career centers around the state.

He also says there will be an increase inthe number of staff at the centers.

The previous administration removed customer service staff from the career centers and asked people to email or call to request benefits.

We'll stay fairly quiet for the next couple of days with mostly c1 3 sunny skies into the weekend.

The pattern changes late sunday night into monday as a vigorous storm system moves toward the ohio valley.

The initial wave will bring a wave of warm towards the region sending temperatures into the lower 60s by sunday and rain showers likely all day monday.

Tuesday will be quiet but cloudy before a potential rain/snow system moves towards the bluegrass region on wednesday it's currently trending towards the snow side but it's still 6 days away and could change.

Stay tuned!

Tonight: mostly clear skies, lows in the mid teens friday: mostly sunny skies, highs in the upper 30s low 40s saturday: mostly sunny skies, highs in the upper 40s to low 50s sunday: mostly sunny skies, showers likely late in the overnight hours, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s monday: showers likely, highs in the mid to upper 40s tuesday: mostly cloudy skies, highs in the mid 40s wednesday: rain/snow showers likely, highs in the mid 30s thursday: showers possible, highs in the mid 30s the mid 30s thursday: showers possible, highs in the mid 30s an elderlycouple is dead following a house fire.

This was in union county.

The coroner says the home caught fire early tuesday morning.

Firefighters had to wait until the fire was out to go in and remove the bodies.

Authorities say the cause of the fire hasn't been determined.

The bluegrass community foundation is celebrating a big accomplishment.

Since starting up in 19-67..

It's awarded 100-million-dollars in grants.

A news conference was held at the government center this morning... with mayor linda gordon proclaiming today: bluegrass community foundation day.

The foundation haf special events planned to show it's apprecation.

Today only... cup of commonwealth and chocolate holler gave away 50 free drinks, each.

At kentucky for kentucky... the first 100 people received a free sticker.

On top of that, the organization gave away two tickets to chris stapleton's benefit concert..

In a social media promotion.

"for us it's more than just the dollar amount.

It's the stories of impact.

It is the grants.

It's the community iniatives.

It's the people that through their collective generousity have made this $100-million in grants possible.

And we're just getting started."

One person from each of the special events received a one-thousand- dollar giving card to a non-profit of their choosing.

We now join sports director bryan kennedy.

As it stands now, the basketball cats find themselves in the most ideal c1 3 situation when it comes to the regular season.

They control their own destiny.

On wednesday night, the auburn tigers loss to georgia.

That gave kentucky a two game lead in the s-e-c standings over l-s-u and auburn.

Beat auburn and take care of business down the stretch...and you're regular season s-e-c champs.

More importantly, with that over l-s-u and some othre chips falling...e-s-p-n bracketologist joe lunardi now has kentucky as a three seed.

They were a four seed.

If you know anything about the n-c-a-a tournament...there is a big difference between the two.

The cats look to win their sixth straight game sunday where they will host florida at rupp.

And coming up at 6..

Former henry clay standout langston jackson is already among the nation's fastest..

As a freshman.

The uk sprinter is undefeated in the 200 meter run..

As the cats get set for the sec championships next weekend.

Be sure to tune in tonight at 6 to hear how jackson has his runs down to a science..

And why the olympic trials might be within reach for him this year.

One former basketball cat is being honored by his home state.

Tony delk is set to be inducted into the tennessee sports hall of fame.

In high school, delk was a monster.

He averaged 37 points as a junior and 38 as a senior at haywood high.

While at kentucky, delk helped lead the cats to that 1996 title.

He was the final four most outstanding player.

He also won s-e-c player of the year.

The induction ceremony will be in june in nashville.

There could be big changes on the way for the n-f-l.

The league and the player's union currently discussing their new collective bargaining agreement.

Part of the talks include the possibility of expanding the playoffs from six teams per conference to seven... increasing the number of regular season games from 16 to 17... and cutting pre- season games from four to three.

The changes would take effect for the upcoming season if both parties agree before next season kicks off.

Get ready for a really cold start to your friday...we'll show you how cold a little later in weather.

But first, the other big weather story...terrible flooding in mississippi...we'll take you there for an update.

And, you'll see a dramatic rescue at a fiery car crash scene.

C1 3 this video gives you an idea of what people there are dealing with.

Many parts of the state have been under flash food watches ... and rivers have been rising.

The high water left some homes accessible only by boat.

Jurors in the harvey weinstein sexual assault trial continue to deliberate... and so far... they have focused a lot of attention on allegations by actress annabella sciorra.

Sciorra claims the hollywood mogul raped her in the mid-1990s.

Weinstein can't be charged because of the statute of limitations... but sciorra's rape allegations are a key component of the charges against weinstein.

Victoria's secret is being sold and its founder is stepping down.

The sale comes as the company sees another year of declining sales... and increased scrutiny about its founder... leslie wexler.

Wexler ran the high-profile brand for five decades but has come under fire recently for his close ties to jeffrey epstein... who was accused of sex trafficking.

Sycamore brands is buying a majority stock of the business.

A fiery rescue in california... with just moments to spare... and it's all caught on camera.

I got you.

Hey back up from the window.

Lean that way.

That's police officer jared houston... who pulled up to the wreck... saw the flames coming from the car...broke out the window and pulled a man out of the burning car.

Authorities say the driver of the car is expected to be okay.

We'll tell you if there are any trouble spots for your evening commute and prepare for a really cold start to your friday...next.

Later...a childrens' water bottle recall you need to know about.

And, there are changes coming to the tik-tok video platform...parents may like it...their kids may not.

no delays reported at this time.

You'll soon be able to see the late whitney houston on stage again thanks to technology...we'll explain that a little later.

But first...new insight into the wage gap in america...which will no doubt become a bigger presidential campaign issue.

And, how to avoid falling victim to a 2020 census scam.

C1 3 doing well ... but that's not reflecting in our paychecks... unless you happen to be rich.

The economic policy institute reports that the median increase in 20-19 paychecks was slower than expected... at just one-percent.

That... while earners at the top of the income ladder saw a 4-and-a-half- percent increase.

Many economists are struggling to explain why wage growth for average and low earners is so sluggish.

A warning from the a-a-r-p... just ahead of the launch of the 20-20 census.

The organization says it did a survey and found seventy percent of people were incorrect or unsure of how the census bureau would contact them.

And many didn't know if they would be asked for their social security number.

The census bureau says it never asks for sensitive information.

Close to six-million children's water bottles are being recalled because they pose a choking hazard.

The recall involves contigo kids cleanable water bottles and their replacement lids.

The silicone spout can detach - and potentially lead to choking.

Officials say they received more than four-hundred reports of the spout detaching.

It's an app made mainly for teens... but tik-tok is now focusing on their parents.

The video platform is giving parents more control over how teenagers use their app.

It just rolled out a new feature called family safety mode.... allowing parents to manage their kid's activity and their time spent on the platform.

But there is a catch... the feature is only available in europe.

Tik-tok has not said if it plans to give users in the u-s access to the feature.

Investigators are getting additional help in the search for a missing scott county mother of three.

We'll explain that in our next half-hour.

But first...we have new information in the shooting death of rap star 'pop smoke.'

C1 3 of an up-and-coming rapper.

Pop smoke was found shot to death at a home in the hollywood hills wednesday morning.

Investigators now say the 20-year-old was killed during a home invasion and up to six people were involved.

No one has been arrested so far .

If you're a whitney houston fan, here's your chance to see her on stage again.

"an evening with whitney: the whitney houston hologram tour" kicks off next week in england.

Houston's estate authorized 'base hologram' to produce the show.

The show will feature an image of houston projected on stage... along with a live band, backup singers, and dancers.

No north american dates have been announced yet.

Houston died in 20- 12.

Ru-paul is ready to teach you to be fabulous!

The actor, model, and t-v personality is the latest celeb featured on the online education platform master- class.

Ru-paul's class looks at his own turbulent journey to self-love and self-improvement, and teaches students how to do the same... in or out of drag.

An anti-abortion bill that is proposed virtually every legislative session that never gets anywhere....just got somewhere...we'll bring you the details on that when we come back.

We also have new information on centre college students who have been quarantined on-campus since returning from china to guard against the coronavirus.

And, there's new help in the ongoing search for a missing scott county mother of three.

And we start with news out of the state capitol... ..

.where the kentucky house has voted to legalize medical marijuana in the state.

The measure passed 65-30.... after a long debate today.

The bill would allow doctors to prescribe cannabis and set up a way for patients to obtain it at approved dispensaries.

Under the bill... medical marijuana could only be used in pills or oil form.... not smoked.

The proposal now heads to the state senate.

In scott county... authorities say searchers were out again... looking for a missing georgetown mother of three.

The scott county sheriff's office says a volunteer group that handles bloodhound tracking dogs went out last night to search for sheena baxter.

They searched the area where baxter was last seen... which was at her sister's home on sundown drive in scott county.

Baxter disappeared friday evening the sheriff's office says it is currently following several leads in the case.

A decades old anti- abortion bill passed today in a house committee... putting it further along in the state's legislative process than its ever gone before.

The bill would amend the state constitution.

To effectively ban abortion in kentucky if the roe v.

Wade supreme court decision is ever overturned.

The bill.by fort thomas republican representative joe fischer.has been proposed at least four times in more than two decades.according to the legislative research commission.

This is the first time its ever made it out of committee.

The bill now heads to the full house.

Centre college students who were quarantined last week over coronavirus concerns have been cleared to return to normal activities.

The students were quarantined as a precaution after returning to campus from china... where the outbreak started.

The school says the kentucky department for public health gave the all-clear for the students to resume their regular activities.

A fiery democratic debate in nevada last night... and the who took the most heat isn't on the ballot in nevada.

Michael bloomberg endured an onslaught of attacks from his democratic rivals.

"mr bloomberg had policies in new york city of stop and frisk, which went after african-american and latino people in an outrageous way."

"i've asked for forgiveness, but the bottom line is that we stopped too many people."

"it's not whether he apologized or not.

It's the policy.

The policy was abhorrent."

According to recent polls... senator bernie sanders has a double digit lead in early voting totals.

The caucuses happen on saturday.

A bill requiring voters to show a government-issued i-d to cast a ballot continues to advance in the state senate... but it's facing a challenge from a civil- liberties group if the bill becomes law.

The republican- backed measure cleared a house committee on a party-line vote today.

The american civil liberties union says the photo i-d requirement could suppress turnout among minorities, the elderly and disabled voters.

They also objected to having the bill take effect for this year's november election.

Supporters committed to making it safer gathered today at whitaker bank ballpark to start raising money for the annual march for babies.

It's happening may 17th at keeneland.

According to the organization..

Two babies die every hour in the u-s..

And about every 12 hours a woman dies as a result of complications from pregnancy.

A mom whose premature twin girls died says she shares her story to support other mothers.

"they passed away in our arms and it was really totally unexpected.

We really didn't know a whole lot about preterm labor or the indications for that so that's when it really started for us our involvement with march of dimes."

March of dimes hopes to raise $200,000 for the walk.

Is google spying on kids?

New mexico thinks it is.

why it's suing the tech company.

It's good to be able to poke fun at ourselves, right?

...when it snows here...it definitely slows us down.

But for alaska...it's normal so you know this snow that shut down anchorage...must've been reallly bad.

And this dog with a big job...has gotten a little big...herself.

See her hitting the gym...next.

### c1 3 that state claims the tech giant is illegally collecting the personal data of children.

According to the state attorney general... google is using its education services package that is marketed to school districts, teachers and parents to spy on children and their families.

The a-g says the company is mining data without parental consent on physical locations, websites visited, online searches, saved passwords, contact lists and other information.

Google has not responded to the allegations.

Syracuse university reversed a decision to suspend students protesting the school's handling of a series of racist incidents.

Students are conducting a sit-in protest at one of the campus buildings.

The school temporarily suspended the student groups involved.

Police are investigating some of the racist and anti-semitic incidents that began late last semester.

The school says some of those involved in the incidents have been found and punished.

A hearing in federal court today... over the rights to the titanic's last radio messages.

R-m-s titanic inc.

Wants to retrieve a radio with the final s-o-s messages sent to other ships... after it hit an iceberg.

Many believe the radio should remain undisturbed.

R-m-s titanic inc says it wants to get a hold of the radio before it deteriorates further.

The titanic and its contents are now protected under an agreement between the united states and the united kingdom.

A paraglider in california didn't stick the landing... but he definitely got stuck.

Take a look.

This paraglider was trying to land at a nearby airport but ended up getting tangled in some power lines.

And he was stuck up there for three hours while crews shut down all power to the lines then worked to get him down.

Amazingly the man wasn't hurt.

It's going to be really cold tomorrow morning...we'll show you how cold...next.

When snow closes roads in alaska...it's bad.

We'll take you there for the story.

And, we have new numbers showing how effective this season's flu shot is...in what is a difficult year.

C1 3 it's a state used to a lot of snow... so you know this was an impressive snowfall if it closed down a city in alaska.

This is anchorage... and whiteout conditions there wednesday closed schools and businesses and made travel nearly impossible.

We'll have the latest on the american passengers now back home after that quarantine.

...a little later...hear from a woman whose premature twins died in her arms. how she wants to support other kentucky moms. ### c1 3 health officials say two diamond princess passengers have died after contracting the virus.

The passengers were among those taken off the quarantined cruise ship and are the first fatalities from the vessel.

Both were in their 80s and had preexisting diseases... according to health officials.

The u-s has already brought home more than 300 people from that cruise ship.

A number of them are now being treated in facilities across the country.

It may be a bad flu season... but early signs suggest the flu vaccine is working.... for kids.

Health officials at the c-d-c say the flu vaccine has been more than 50% effective in preventing severe flu illness.

Experts say that's considered pretty good for a flu vaccine.

Vaccines are made each year to protect against three or four different kinds of flu virus.

The ingredients are based on predictions of what strains will make people sick the following winter.

Hate going to the gym?

You're about to meet a dog that feels your pain.

This is bailey and she has a very special job -- she's a therapy dog.

But all the love she gives is given back in the form of treats.... and bailey has put on a few pounds.

So her owner started 20-20 with a goal for bailey -- shedding 10 pounds!

The five year old labradoodle has already lost 3 and half pounds in just five weeks!

She takes it slow on the treadmill -- getting in her steps along side others at a rock island, illinois gym.

Bailey still gets to indulge -- but she only gets one treat per day.

A bizarre standoff between a cop... and horse.

Horse.

We'll have more on this battle of the wills... and tell you who finally won.

And, wait until you see an inmate's failed escape attempt...which of course was caught on security camera...giving new meaning the phrase....thanks for dropping-in.

C1 3 off a great escape.

She failed... epicly.

And here's a look.

The woman can be seen dragging over a chair over and... with no one paying attention... climbs up on top of a monitor.... moves a ceiling tile out of the way... then climbs up and out of sight.

But she was only out of sight for about 15 seconds... as debris starts falling from the ceiling.

Then the whole ceiling gives way... and down she comes... with officers waiting below.

And a new york state trooper found himself in a very unusual standoff.

As you can see... it was with a horse.

The trooper was responding to a call about a loose horse... which he found.

But the horse refused to move... even when offered some hay.

He did lick the salt off the trooper's car.

The horse was eventually corraled and returned home.

Next...our top stories...an abortion bill proposed multiple times in the last 20 years...makes it farther through the kentucky legislature than ever before.

And...a coronavirus quarantine at centre college...is over.

How those students who studied abroad in china are doing now.

Those stories and more...straight ahead.

C1 3 kentucky is one step closer to legalizing medical marijuana.

Late this afternoon... the house passed a bill...making medical marijuana legal... but it does come with some restrictions.

Abc 36's amber freemen is live in the studio to explain in tonight's top story at 6.

The kentucky house has just passed a bill that would legalize medical marijuana in kentucky.

65 representatives voted yes...30 voted no.

The bill's sponsor republican representative jason nemes told us a few weeks ago he is confident the bill will pass..

Once it made it to the floor some people have expressed concerns there hasn't been enough research yet on marijuana's effects...but polls show about 88- percent of kentuckians support it and it's already legal in 33 states.

Some are also worried this might open the door to legalizing recreational marijuana... something nemes has said he is not after..

As he doesn't support it recreationally.

We talked with representative nemes a few weeks ago about how he thought the bill would do.

"i think the chances are good the votes are there.

The number of votes that we'll have in support of medical marijuana in the house is close to 70."

We will keep following this discussion for you and update you on abc 36 news at 11.

In studio, i'm amber freeman, for abc 36 news.

Searchers were back out in scott county.... looking for a missing georgetown woman.

Sheena baxter... a georgetown mother of three... disappeared last friday.

The scott county sheriff's office says a volunteer group that handles bloodhound tracking dogs went out last night to search for baxter.

They searched the area where she was last seen... which was at her sister's home on sundown drive in scott county.

The sheriff's office says it is currently following several leads in the case.

Centre college students who were quarantined last week over coronavirus concerns have been cleared to return to normal activities.

The students were quarantined as a precaution after returning to campus from china... where the outbreak started.

The school says the kentucky department for public health gave the all-clear for the students to resume their regular activities.

A clark county woman has been sentenced for taking tens of thousands of dollars from a school.

Dixie rigney... a former clark county school employee... received a seven year sentence for stealing tens of thousands of dollars from george rogers clark high school.

Prosecutors say rigney stole the money between july 2010 and january 2019.... taking close to $220,000.

This was in union county.

The coroner says the home caught fire early tuesday morning.

Firefighters had to wait until the fire was out to go in and remove the bodies.

Authorities say the cause of the fire hasn't been determined.

A bill requiring voters to show a government-issued i-d to cast a ballot continues to advance in the state senate... but it's facing a challenge from a civil- liberties group if the bill becomes law.

The republican- backed measure cleared a house committee on a party-line vote today.

The american civil liberties union says the photo i-d requirement could suppress turnout among minorities, the elderly and disabled voters.

They also objected to having the bill take effect for this year's november election.

Governor andy beshear is pledging to speed up unemployment insurance claims. beshear says he plans to do it by re-training current staff at career centers around the state.

He also says there will be an increase inthe number of staff at the centers.

The previous administration removed customer service staff from the career centers and asked people to email or call to request benefits.

The u-s is one of the most dangerous developed countries to give birth in...according to the march of dimes...a non-profit fighting for the health of moms and babies.

Supporters committed to making it safer gathered today at whitaker bank ballpark to start raising money for the annual march for babies.

It's happening may 17th at keeneland.

According to the organization..

Two babies die every hour in the u-s..

And about every 12 hours a woman dies as a result of complications from pregnancy.

A mom whose premature twin girls died says she shares her story to support other mothers.

"they passed away in our arms and it was really totally unexpected.

We really didn't know a whole lot about preterm labor or the indications for that so that's when it really started for us our involvement with march of dimes."

March of dimes hopes to raise $200,000 for the walk.

A controversial bill proposed almost every legisaltive session... but never gets anywhere... finally got somewhere today.

Up next... we'll give you the details on the anti-abortion bill that is getting some traction in the state legislature...

The bill would amend the state constitution.to effectively ban abortion in kentucky if the roe v.

Wade supreme court decision is ever overturned.

Before the vote, people had the chance to give testimonies... but as abc 36's alexus larson reports... that opportunity was cut short.

- hasn't been shot yet and can be changed.

To say it simply, house bill 67 doesn't support abortions..

And members of the aclu..

Are saying politicians shouldn't be making personal decisions for people."

"medical decisions should be made by the pregnant person, their family, their doctor, not politicians."

It's a standard that people can testify in committee whether they support the bill or not.

In this case, only 2 people with the aclu testified... when five people were expected to talk.... but the chair said there wasn't enough time to hear everyone.

Representative - says it was a disgrace that people were cut short of sharing their opinions "i'm really disheartened by the way this committee was run."

When it came down to a vote, 11 representatives were in favor and seven opposed it.

The bill.by fort thomas republican representative joe fischer.has been proposed at least four times in more than two decades.according to the legislative research commission.

This is the first time it's ever made it out of committee.

"there are still many many questions about what are the consequences of this piece of legislation."

"i think the children in the womb have an individual liberty and a right and so i'm proud to protect human life."

Next, the bill will be heard on the house floor.

Reporting at the state capitol, alexus larson, abc36 news.

The junior forward ended with 13 points and 6 rebounds.

Last saturday against ole miss, richards had 16 points and 7 rebounds.

Where has richards really been a factor?

On the defensive end.

He had 8 blocks between those two games...6 against l- s-u.

Forward nate sestina says for most opponents...that's scary.

The u-k women hoops team back in action c1 3 tonight.

14th ranked cats on the road in oxford taking on ole miss.

Cats coming off that big win over mississippi state over the weekend.

Tipoff set for 8 on s-e-c network plus.

One former basketball cat is being honored by his home state.

Tony delk is set to be inducted into the tennessee sports hall of fame.

In high school, delk was a monster.

He averaged 37 points as a junior and 38 as a senior at haywood high.

While at kentucky, delk helped lead the cats to that 1996 title.

He was the final four most outstanding player.

He also won s-e-c player of the year.

The induction ceremony will be in june in nashville.

Less than a year ago..

Former henry clay standout langston jackson was breaking state records on the track.

And signing to run at kentucky in his freshman year at u-k..

The sprinter is undefeated in 200 meter run..

And ranks among the best collegiate sprinters in the country.

Abc 36's austin miller somehow caught up with the star freshman..

As the cats get set for the conference championships next week.

At uk..

It's typically the basketball team that has the star freshman on campus.

That might not be the case this year..

Thanks to what former henry clay stand-out langston jackson is doing on the track.

Jackson is among the best in the nation in the 200 meter run and 60 yard dash.

In fact..

His 200 time he posted last week is two tenths of a second faster than what he ran last year.

It also ranks as the second fastest time in the country this season.

Workouts have certainly helped improve jackson's time..

But the freshman says a lot of credit improve jackson's time..

But the freshman says a lot of credit goes to sprinters coach tim hall and his scientific method for optimal track speed.

Jackson's dream is to compete in the 2024 olympics.

But if he can get his times down a little more..

There is chance we see him at the us qualifiers later this summer.

In lexington..

Austin miller.

Abc 36 sports.

C1 3