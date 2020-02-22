Scientists Stunned By 100-Million-Year Fossilized Wing Found In Abandoned Mine 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:43s - Published Scientists Stunned By 100-Million-Year Fossilized Wing Found In Abandoned Mine Scientists say they were stunned by the detail in a 100-million-year-old fossilized wing found in an abandoned mine in Canada’s Labrador region.