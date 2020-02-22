Mantachie Head Coach Kevin White Steps Down

In high school hoops mantachie girl's head basketball coach kevin white is stepping down from his position white joined the mustangs as the h- c in april of 2017 after serving as an assistant coach at nettleton high school white finishing his three seasons at the mustangs helm, with a 40-43 overall record... this season, white led manatchie to a 17-11 record, and the team's first postseason appearance since 2013...it also marked the highest win total for the mustangs in 13 seasons no word as to who is expected to be white's replacement