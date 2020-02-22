HS BB: Bosse, North, South Spencer, and Jasper Win

With the regular season winding down..

The ???c title is still up for grabs.

Bosse and reitz only have one league loss..

Tonight the bulldogs look to stay at the top against harrison.

1st quarter..

Xavier burton tipping one away from jahni summers..

But the sophomore hustles back and gets the block.

Warriors with momentum as (jay?

Twan) ja'twan watson gets the transition lay up..

Harrison up by 1.

Moments later..

Bosse returns the favor.

Houston commit kiyron powell with the big block..

Julian norris finishes at the other end..

Both teams trading punches early.

Harrison back on the attack..

Mason bost to terrence ringo..

Warriors within 1..

But bosse would pull away late.

Matthew wagner slashing into the lane..

13 points off the bench from the sophomore..

Bosse wins 76?

60.

Coach burkhart earns his 200th career victory.

Staying in the ???c..

North heads over to newburgh to take on castle.

Late 1st quarter..

Tristen fisher going to work down low..

North up 5 after 1.

In the second..

Castle striking from the perimeter.

Jackson mitchell to zeke niehaus..

Stroking one down from the land of three..

Then on the next knights possession..

Mitchell decides to feed cole simmons..

The knights starting to heat up..

But north was on fire.

Cameron decker to delavion crenshaw..

The triple try ringing true..

North wins 63?

56.

As we move to the ??c..

South spencer has won back to back contests..

The rebels on the road to visit southridge.

First quarter..

Garrett voegerl goes baseline..

Hangs and hits the deck plus the foul.

We're tied at 4's.

Back come the rebels though.

Jace kelly over the top to holton compton..

The bank is open as he draws the foul..

Back and forth we go.

Now south spencer jumps on the back of michael donoho.

The junior rises up and drains the triple... and he's not done there.

Under two in the quarter..

Same spot..

Same result.

Nothing but nylon..

This one goes down to the wire..

South spencer hangs on 4?43.

The ??c also battles with the big 8..

Jasper putting their 3 game winning streak on the line against pike central.

First quarter..

Ethan scott stops..

Pops..

And drops.

Pike central draws first blood.

Next time down..

Jasper swings right back.

Elliot hopf goes up stairs to quentin harmon..

We are tied up in the early going.

Later on..

Jasper still living at the rack..

Jackson kabrick feeds reece day who goes baseline for the bucket..

Wildcats add on and they never looked back.

Caleb burger skips cross court to issac day in the corner... down the hatch it goes.

Jasper wins 6?29.