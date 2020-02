Family, friends of teen shot and killed in Boynton Beach call for end of gun violence

FRIENDS AND FAMILY OF AN18-YEAR-OLD GIRL GATHEREDTONIGHT.

IT'S BEEN THREE WEEKSSINCE CYKERA WRIGHT LOST HERLIFE - IN BOYNTON BEACH.WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5'S TODDWILSON WAS WITH LOVED ONES ATONE OF WRIGHT'S FAVORITEPLACES - THE BOYS AND GIRLSCLUB - AS THEY SHARE HERMESSAGE.

TODD?THIS EVENING CYKERA'S FAMILYAND FRIENDS HELD A WALK TOREMEMBER HER AND THE SWESOUL SHE WASHAVE A HOLE IN MY HEART THATWILL NEVER BE FILLED.

NATS:(VO) LESLIE HUGGINS LEADS AWALK IN HER DAUGHTERS HONOR.ON FOOT WITH HER ARE FRIENDSOF CYKERA'S FROM THE BOYS ANDGIRLS CLUB.

(SOT 20:10:31) MYBABY WILL NEVER BE FORGOTTENAMONGST ME, HER FRIENDS, HERFAMILY.

.NEVER.

NATS: (VO)18 YEAR OLD CYKERA WRIGHT WASSHOT AND KILLED JANUARY 31STWHILE HANGING OUT WITH FRIENDSIN BOYNTON BEACH.

THE SHOOTINGINJURED THREE OTHERS ANDACCORDING TO INVESTIGATORS THEMOTIVE IS STILL UNCLEAR.

NATS:(VO) THE GROUP IS ON A TWOMILE TREK TO CYKERA'S GRAVESITE.

AMONGST THE GROUP IS HERBEST FRIEND WIDNIE MARCELIN.(SOT 20:13:21) 6 SEC (COVERWITH VIDEO!!!!!) CYKERA WAS APERSON THAT YOU COULD TALK TOOON A DAILY.

SHE WASN'T ONE TOJUDGE AND SHE ALWAYS MADE YOUSMILE.

NATS: (VO) SHE SAYS,CYKERA WAS SPECIAL.

(SOT20:14:10) SHE WAS THE BESTFRIEND YOU COULD EVER HAVENATS: 3:46:06 NO MORE GUNS.

..

(VO) THEIR MESSAGE WAS CLEARAND STEP BY STEP THE GROUP GOTCLOSER TO THEIR DESTINATION.ONCE AT THE GRAVE WHITE ROSESENCIRCLED CYKERA'S RESTINGPLACE.

(SOT 2:12:29) CYKERAHAS A GUARDIAN ANGEL NEXT TOHER SHE'S RIGHT NEXT TO MYMOM.

NATS: (VO) BLESSED ARETHE PEACEMAKERS.

(SOT 2:31:08)WE ALL HAVE ANGELS AND MYDAUGHTER WAS BLESSED TO BERIGHT NEXT TO HER GRANDMA.

HERGRANDMA WILL GUIDE HER THEREST OF THIS WAY.