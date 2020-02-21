2-21-20 Sports Express

With highs in the upper 30s.

The weather looks mild on sunday, with sunshine coming up night, expect clear skies and aboard the express...plenty of high school basketball action with sectionals now in full force around the area.

Plus...the comets look for a big two points on the road against the first place belleville senators.

Spencer but first - time for tonight's big game...to the clinton arena where the warriors girls ice hockey team was honored tonight for their state championship run - before the warriors boys battled rival new hartford in the section three division two quarterfinals.

--- late first perioard first.

--- chelsea final minute of the stanza - warriors man up now after a four minute checking from behind penalty.

They capitalize with tyler karuzas deflecting a shot from antonio femia for the goal.

We're even at t one.

--- spencer opening minute of the second - clinton still on the power play - cash in again.

This time it's corbin melie with the wrister top shelf.

Warriors with their first lead of the game.

--- chelsea they add to that lead late - derrick jewell back door to josh doris.

Clinton doubles the lead... ...they'd then ice it with an empty netter late in the third - and with a 4-1 win - the warriors are moving on.

Hello everyone and welcome to sports express.

Its playoff time not just on the ice but on the hardwood too.

That's right, opening rounds of sectionals for girls and boys basketball started tonight and began with a couple of upsets.

Let's start with some section three class b boys basketball action.

The 11-seeded central valley academy thunder headed over to clinton high school to take on the 6th-seeded warriors.

-- spencer start of the game, cva's jayon o'neal advances it to connor seymour who spots up and knocks it down to score the first points of the game, and the nextpossession, same sp, left wing, he hits again.

Thunder take a 6-0 lead to start, -- chelsea half way through the first quarter, clinton falls to an eight-point defecit so they need a spark, and edwin llanos gives it to them - knocking down the three from the wing.

-- spencer lets head to midway through the second quarter, clinton still chopping away at a 6- point deficit, brody glindmeyer dips it off to tanner deavens who gets hit going up and finishes.

And-1 for the senior.

-- chelsea the warriors would make this a onepoint game with a minute to go in the half but jaylon o'neal reminds them that it's not over and drains a three from the top.

And cva goes onto upset clinton at their house 81 to 67.

They take on the winner of homer/generalbrown in the quartfinals spencer in newport - class c tournament - three seed west canada valley hosting number 14 south lewis.

--- falcons looking for the upset early as off the opening tip - cody spann with the three to open up the scoring.

---- chelsea but the indians come right back at it.

Jaden beam finds nate rath for the triple.

West canada valley up b y two - rath lead the way with 19 points --- spencer then beam takes it himself strong to the rim - gets the roll.

Indians up by six.

Beam had 15.

--- chelsea west canada continues to control the game...brayden shepardson to andrew soron who makes the bucket plus the foul.

17 for him... indians go onto dominate south lewis 87-57 the final.

Spencer just a few miles down route 28 the #4 seed west canada valley indians hosted the #12 seeded tully black knights.

Indians seem to defend their home court in this one.

-- third quarter though tully's rachel briggs passes it off to sarah daddona who finishes the bucket.

-- chelsea but the indians respond!

Maggie burdick drains it for three.

West canada up by double digits.

And they don't stop there.

Tick tack toe passing leads to olivia morreale draining the three from the corner.

- spencer and less than a minute left in regulation its a sister to sister connection.

From maggie burdick to eighth- grader hanna who drains the three.

West canada valley goes onto win this one 63-29.

They take on thousand islandsds in the quarterfinals.

Chelsea over in the village of waterville the 6- seeded indians sted the 11-seeded little falls mounties in a section three class c playoff game.

-- little falls held an- 8- point lead to start the fourth quarter, about three minutes in, the mounties working hard on the offensive glass and olivia lindsay finishes the put-back.

The mounties take a 10-point lead.

-- spencer but the indians would fight their way back into this gagame, breaking full-court pressure, laney hinman to natalee collins for the easy layup.

That puts them within two points and they'd tie it up with free throws so we'd go into overtime.

-- chelsea half way through overtime, this game is tied at 43-all, little falls' gabby sylstra with the one-handed shot and the and-1 to tak e the lead.

And little falls upsets waterville and wins 46 to 43.

They take on cooperststown in the next round.

Spencer in section three class d first round action the #5 seed poland lady tornadoes hosting #12 seed deruyter lady rockets.

--- first bucket of the game poland gets going.

Cookinham dishes it off to amanda sweet for two.

Tornadoes up 2-0.

-- chelsea next possession, erin powers finds sweet again for the bucket to take a 4-0 lead.

-- spencer then here comes the rockets.

Shakiah glisson to taylor way to terricka glisson for the long two on the baseline.

-- chelsea but poland runs away with this one.

Sweet to cookinham in the fast break and finishes the layup.

She led the way with 19 points.

Tornadoes take down deruyter 57-40 they move onto to the quarterfinals and tkae on lyme next wednesday night.

Other notables tonight - proctor boys beat liverpool on a buzzer beater three from cameron johnson...oriskany topped sackets harbor by two in overtime.

Head to wktv.com after the show for all scores from tonight's games.

the utica comets on the road.

Including the utica comets on the road.

Coming off a two- game losing streak - the comets look to get backck in the win column as they take on the f first place belleville senators.

Bibig thing the team has preached the past week is better starts to games - they've given up the first goal in the last five.

--- spencer mission accomplished - six minutes into the game.

Seamus malone - off a feed from stefan leblanc spins and fires a backhander five- hole and utica is on the board first.

--- chelsea the sens get one back - and just 90 seconds after they do - it's carter camper with the head fake and puts it in.

Utica back on top right away and that's how the first would end.

--- spencer in the second - justin bailey re-joining the comets earlier this week after a stint with the vancouver canucks - jams home a rebound in front on a power play.

Welcome back big fella!

It's a 3-1 utica lead.

--- chelsea he wasn't done there either - using his speed - all alone and goes five-hole for his second of the night... ...the comets get a big road win to break the brief skid as they take this one 6-3.

Spencer back at the adirondack bank center - the utica college pioneers looking to push its win streak to 15 straight games.

Already up 1-0 on king's and conor landrigan with the snapshot to double u-c's lead to 2-0.

--- chelsea late in the period - it's buster larsson with the wrister from the blue line and it finds its way in.

The pioneers lead 3-0 after one.

--- spencer didn't slow down in the second either - 5-0 now.

Brandon osmundson in front to landrigan for the one-timer and his second of the night... ...u-c scored four in the second and two more in the third.

Make that 15 straight wins - this one a 9-0 shellacking.

Chelsea out in rochester - utica city f-c also dominant in their contest tonight beating the lancers 8- 2.

Nate bourdeau and cristhian segura each had hat tricks while andrew coughlin made 14 saves.

U-c-f-c returns home on sunday for a rematch with rochester.

That's the metaphorical horn for period number two.

Up next - we reveal our athlete of the week.

Check it out.

A special player.

That's just one way that coaches and teammates describe kylie snow.

The whitesboro senior basketball player has been having a standout season.

She's leading the warriors in scoring averaging about 16 points per game, leading reundernd has become a primary focus of opposing teams defensive strategies.

.

Whitesboro head coach jay snow syas that, snow who has now become a stat leader for the warriors, has evoloved tmendously since freshman year.

<todd scott: wow and kylie came to us as a freshman she was primarily just a spot if shooter and that's all we asked her to now she's evolve into a tremendoual put the quicker we ask her to defend the other teams best player wewe ask her to leave in the locker room and these are all things that over the course of four years she's excepted and has never l let us down in any of those areas.

Earlier this month kylie became ust the 7th player in whitesborohistrotscore 1,000 in joins that elite group and joins her dad who reached thmilestone at brookfield high school.

Todd scott: as a coach she ditot in to get there it's a difficult thing to do she's only theeventh girl and went to earls or history to do that and she earned all of them.

Kylie snow: it was a special moment and i'm glad to be put on a list with my dad and a bunch of other great players that came before me.

The 2-year captiain setsgreat e her teammates with her play on the court and she's grorown as an athlete over the years, she's also grown as a leader.

Todd scott: i would've toldou a year or two ago that kylie went by example and my efforbutshe's grown into the law of being a vocal leader and she has a great group of seniors with her are all l very vocal kids and who are real familiar with the expectations of the program and they help kylie take that role for sure.

The warriors are the 5th seed in the section iii class a playoffs andwill ta on wednesday, kylie says her squad is ready for more.

Kylie snow: we're all really excited none of us want the season to end yet we're not done it's always fun to be an underdog .

And for rsrs i b bring them .

