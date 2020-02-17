Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Family Upset After Child Wanders Away from Daycare, Ends Up Near Busy Street

Family Upset After Child Wanders Away from Daycare, Ends Up Near Busy Street

Video Credit: WGHP - Duration: 02:17s - Published < > Embed
Family Upset After Child Wanders Away from Daycare, Ends Up Near Busy Street

Family Upset After Child Wanders Away from Daycare, Ends Up Near Busy Street

The family of a toddler under the watch of a North Carolina daycare is upset after learning their son wandered away and wound up near a busy street.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

myfox8

FOX8 WGHP Family upset after child wanders away from Graham day care employees, ends up near busy street… https://t.co/UZhnBAhfQa 37 minutes ago

DJacksonTV

Danielle Jackson Full story: https://t.co/3Fr4032uaN 3 hours ago

JR_Surg

Inigma RT @myfox8: Family upset after child wanders away from Graham day care employees, ends up near busy street https://t.co/oYGY8uKQeX https://… 5 hours ago

myfox8

FOX8 WGHP Family upset after child wanders away from Graham day care employees, ends up near busy street… https://t.co/xjWTrGI8uk 6 hours ago

MadonnaLoveDale

Dale Crites RT @myfox8: Family upset after child wanders away from Graham day care employees, ends up near busy street https://t.co/SgDjRcFi4c https://… 10 hours ago

myfox8

FOX8 WGHP Family upset after child wanders away from Graham day care employees, ends up near busy street… https://t.co/Dw8q8XNQ58 11 hours ago

CouturistIvy

couturist @sabeyaj @piersmorgan Harry respects his and his wife’s mental health and his child’s future upbringing... the Quee… https://t.co/cRgpqXoOJl 4 days ago

GAMEONFELDMAN

Mileena @ltodd418 @ShandoSupreme I am a victim of child sexual abuse, and I would be very upset and my family as well if so… https://t.co/FKlzexGbdp 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

County falling short on inspecting day cares, 39% not inspected twice in either 2018 or 2019 [Video]County falling short on inspecting day cares, 39% not inspected twice in either 2018 or 2019

Every day in Palm Beach County, as parents put in hours at work, their children will often spend that time at one of the more than 400 licensed child care facilities in the county.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 03:27Published

Fewer day care inspections, 'severe staffing shortage' [Video]Fewer day care inspections, 'severe staffing shortage'

Every day in Palm Beach County, as parents put in hours at work, their children will often spend that time at one of the more than 400 licensed child care facilities in the county.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.